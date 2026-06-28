/'It's not often that you get to compete for a world title at home', says PV Sindhu

With just 50 days remaining until the BWF World Championships 2026, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday officially launched the countdown to badminton's biggest tournament. Scheduled to take place from August 17 to 23 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, the prestigious event will welcome participants from over 55 countries, including nearly 800 players, team officials, support staff, technical officials and media personnel. The tournament marks the return of the BWF World Championships to India after 17 years and will be hosted in the national capital for the first time.

BAI President Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma described the tournament as a milestone for Indian badminton. "The BWF World Championships is an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable progress of Indian badminton, showcase India's capability to deliver a world-class sporting event, and reinforce our commitment to building a stronger sporting ecosystem. It also reflects the growing confidence of the international sporting community in India's ability to host events of the highest standard.”

The 30th edition of the Championships will feature the world's best players competing across five disciplines — Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles. “I am confident this Championship will leave a lasting legacy for badminton, inspire many more young Indians to dream big, and further strengthen our journey towards becoming a leading sporting nation,” he added.

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India enters the tournament riding on its most successful era in World Championships history. Since 2011, the country has won at least one medal in every edition of the tournament, collecting 14 medals across 11 consecutive editions, a consistency matched only by China. Two-time Olympic medallist and five-time World Championships medallist PV Sindhu, whose historic gold medal at the 2019 Basel World Championships remains India's biggest achievement at the event, expressed her excitement about competing on home soil.

“The World Championships have been one of the most special tournaments of my career. Some of my most memorable moments, toughest lessons and proudest achievements have come on this stage. To have the opportunity to play the World Championships in India, in front of our own fans, makes it even more meaningful. It's not often that you get to compete for a world title at home, and I'm really looking forward to experiencing that atmosphere and giving my best for everyone who has supported me through the years. For Indian badminton, hosting the World Championships after 17 years is a landmark moment and a reflection of how far the sport has come in our country. It's a proud occasion for all of us, and I'm excited to be part of an event that I hope inspires many more young players to dream big and believe that they can succeed on the world stage," said Sindhu. For India's current generation of badminton stars, the tournament will offer the rare opportunity to compete for a world title in front of home supporters.

BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra believes the event reflects India's rising stature in global badminton. “Indian badminton is at a very exciting stage in its journey. Across the international circuit, we are seeing our young players consistently making breakthroughs, while our experienced athletes continue to compete with the world's best and regularly reach the latter stages of major tournaments. That depth and consistency are clear indicators of how far the sport has progressed in our country. Hosting the BWF World Championships at this moment is both a recognition of India's growing stature in world badminton and an opportunity to build on that momentum. Beyond the competition, the Championships will inspire a new generation of young Indians to pick up a racquet, dream bigger and help shape the future of Indian badminton,” said Mishra.

The New Delhi edition will feature some of the biggest names in world badminton. Reigning Olympic champion An Se-young will lead the women's singles draw, while Shi Yu Qi of China and Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand headline a star-studded men's singles field. The doubles competition will also feature elite pairings, including Malaysia's former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, alongside Indonesia's leading combinations.