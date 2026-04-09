/‘It’s just bonkers’: Ravi Ashwin stunned by David Miller's refusal to take single in GT vs DC thriller

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin cannot believe what happened on the last delivery during the Delhi Capitals’ recently concluded home game against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. With Delhi needing two from two balls with three wickets remaining and their batter-in-form David Miller at the crease, there was no way they could have messed it; however, they did, losing the game by just one run. While most Delhi fans were deeply upset with the loss, their former star Ashwin was also fuming, saying it was bonkers to lose from that position.

Miller was the centre of that whole episode, having denied (Kuldeep Yadav) a single off the penultimate delivery earlier, leaving Delhi with two to win from the last ball. Given the form he was in, which saw him smacking three sixes and four in the last two overs, including a massive 106m off Prasidh Krishna in the final one, Miller was confident about connecting and winning the match for his team. But that did not happen, as he missed the slower bouncer, with Jos Buttler behind the stumps, throwing it straight onto the wickets, resulting in Kuldeep Yadav’s run out.

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Rather surprised with the turn of events, Ravi Ashwin, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said, "I am thinking what could have happened to Kuldeep and David Miller. If I were Kuldeep, I would have pushed him to the other end. I can't understand. I can't fathom it. It is just beyond me. It is bonkers.



"Because if you want 4 runs or 6 runs, it was right. You need 2 runs. And what are the odds? You can take 1 run. Kuldeep will at least get into the bat. Or if he doesn't, you can run away. Even if Kuldeep gets bowled, in a 210-game, if you reach the Super Over, you have done well. I am not able to wrap my head around it," Ashwin added.

Mistakes can happen, but what was that? Ashwin asks

While Ashwin maintained his stance that anyone can make mistakes under pressure, he couldn’t fathom the logic behind Miller’s decision to refuse a single on the penultimate delivery, which, at best, could have tied the game even if Kuldeep failed to score a run on the last delivery.



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"Mistakes can happen with anyone. Everybody can make a mistake. No doubt about it. I am sure David Miller is feeling absolutely gutted at this point in time. But I am not able to wrap my head around the thinking. What was the thinking? I don't know, man. Delhi has such a strong team. We talked about it. But still, I told you that Delhi might find a way to kick themselves out of the tournament. If you lose like this, you are doing two things," Ashwin said.



"One, you have shaken the confidence of your team. And second, if a team like the Gujarat Titans lost today, they will come back from the tournament thinking about how they will reach from here. They will think. There will be a catch-22. But you let them come back from the tournament. But you gave them a lifeline while you're still stuck at 4 points," he concluded.

