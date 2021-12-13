ISL 2021-22: FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz, Mohun Bagan's physiotherapist Luis Martinez charged with violent conduct

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Monday charged FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz with violent conduct.

Ortiz was charged for 'pushing an opponent when the ball was not in play' in Match 26 of 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against Bengaluru FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22: Jonathan Cristian stars as Odisha FC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0, jump to second place

Ortiz was reported of committing an offence by violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The Committee has given time till December 15 to submit a reply.

After being sent off by the AIFF-appointed referee against BFC, the Spaniard will serve his automatic one-match suspension in FC Goa's next assignment against Hyderabad FC on 18th December.

ALSO READ: ‘We aim to inspire with our game’: RoundGlass Punjab FC Head Coach Ashley Westwood ahead of new season

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez, who was shown the red card in Match 25 against Chennaiyin FC has also been charged with a similar offence.

The Committee has accused him of 'violent conduct - pushing using excessive force.' The AIFF body has also provided him with a similar deadline to issue a defence in writing for his actions.