/Iran bans sports teams from visiting 'hostile' countries amid West Asia crisis

Iran has announced that its national and domestic sports teams will no longer travel to countries it considers “hostile,” citing concerns for the safety of its athletes amid rising regional tensions. The Ministry of Sports and Youth issued the directive, as reported by local media, following the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel that began in late February. The ministry stated that “the presence of national and club teams in countries that are considered hostile and are unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice," indicating the ban will stay in place until further notice.

The move comes in part because of an upcoming AFC Champions League match, where Iranian club Tractor FC was set to play against a team from the United Arab Emirates in Saudi Arabia. Officials said, “the publication of some news about the confrontation of the Tractor team against a team from the Emirates in Saudi Arabia" as a key factor behind the move. The ministry added that “the Football Federation and clubs will be obliged to notify the Asian Football Confederation of this matter in order to relocate the games," indicating that alternative venues may be sought.

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Impact on 2026 FIFA World Cup

This decision creates uncertainty about Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even though the team has already qualified. Iran is currently set to play group matches in the United States against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt. However, its ability to compete in the US is now uncertain.

Complicating the situation, US President Donald Trump commented that Iran could take part, but raised concerns about “life and safety.” Meanwhile, Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj confirmed discussions with FIFA about possibly relocating the matches to Mexico.

The issue is further complicated by off-field controversies, including members of Iran’s women’s football team reportedly seeking asylum abroad.