IPL schedule 2023 out: Check fixture, date, time, venue, live streaming details, squads- All you need to know

MumbaiEdited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 17, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

The schedule for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) has been announced on February 17. Photograph:(Twitter)

IPL schedule 2023 announced: The schedule for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) has been announced on February 17. Here are all the details like the fixture, date, time, and venue of the biggest cricket league in the world. 

IPL schedule 2023 announced: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been announced today, February 17. Last season, Hardik Pandya’s all-around display helped Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League in its first season with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final. This will be the 16th edition of the IPL and will be sponsored by the Tata Group. In June 2022, the broadcasting rights for the 2023 to 2027 season were sold for Rs 48,390 crore ($ 6.2 billion) by the BCCI, marking it the second most valuable tournament in the world after NFL. Star Sports has also renewed its contract and the Viacom18 consortium had exclusively acquired the streaming rights. 

The IPL auction for 2023 took place on 23 December 2022 in Kochi. The most expensive player was Sam Curran, bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore ($ 2.3 million). He became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
 

IPL schedule 2023: Some changes this season

1. Shikhar Dhawan took over as captain of the Punjab Kings in November 2022, succeeding Mayank Agarwal.

2. Trevor Bayliss has taken over as head coach of the Punjab Kings, succeeding Anil Kumble.

3. Chandrakant Pandit took over as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in August 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum.

4. Brian Lara has taken over as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing Tom Moody.

IPL schedule 2023: Broadcasting Rights

From this season onwards Jio cinema app will stream IPL in 4K resolution which was never done before. Star Sports will broadcast only on television.

Here is the complete schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023:

IPL Schedule 2023: Group details

Group A

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B

Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore and Gujarat Titans.

IPL Schedule 2023: Venues

1. Ahmedabad

2. Mohali

3. Lucknow

4. Hyderabad

5. Bengaluru

6. Chennai

7. Delhi

8. Kolata

9. Jaipur

10. Mumbai

11. Guwahati

12. Dharamshala

IPL schedule 2023: Full schedule 

Match No. Match Day Date Day Time Home Team Away Team Venue
1 1 31-Mar-23 Fri 19:30 Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad
2 2 01-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Mohali
3 2 01-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Lucknow
4 3 02-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad
5 3 02-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Bengaluru
6 4 03-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Chennai
7 5 04-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Delhi
8 6 05-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Guwahati
9 7 06-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata
10 8 07-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow
11 9 08-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Guwahati
12 9 08-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Mumbai
13 10 09-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad
14 10 09-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Hyderabad
15 11 10-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants Bengaluru
16 12 11-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Delhi
17 13 12-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai
18 14 13-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Mohali
19 15 14-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata
20 16 15-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Bengaluru
21 16 15-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Lucknow
22 17 16-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai
23 17 16-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad
24 18 17-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru
25 19 18-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad
26 20 19-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur
27 21 20-Apr-23 Thu 15:30 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali
28 21 20-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi
29 22 21-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai
30 23 22-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Lucknow
31 23 22-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Mumbai
32 24 23-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru
33 24 23-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Kolkata
34 25 24-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Hyderabad
35 26 25-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad
36 27 26-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru
37 28 27-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Jaipur
38 29 28-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Mohali
39 30 29-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Kolkata
40 30 29-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi
41 31 30-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Chennai
42 31 30-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Mumbai
43 32 01-May-23 Mon 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow
44 33 02-May-23 Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad
45 34 03-May-23 Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Mohali
46 35 04-May-23 Thu 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Lucknow
47 35 04-May-23 Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad
48 36 05-May-23 Fri 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Jaipur
49 37 06-May-23 Sat 15:30 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Chennai
50 37 06-May-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi
51 38 07-May-23 Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad
52 38 07-May-23 Sun 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur
53 39 08-May-23 Mon 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Kolkata
54 40 09-May-23 Tue 19:30 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai
55 41 10-May-23 Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Chennai
56 42 11-May-23 Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Kolkata
57 43 12-May-23 Fri 19:30 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Mumbai
58 44 13-May-23 Sat 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad
59 44 13-May-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Delhi
60 45 14-May-23 Sun 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaipur
61 45 14-May-23 Sun 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai
62 46 15-May-23 Mon 19:30 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad
63 47 16-May-23 Tue 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Lucknow
64 48 17-May-23 Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Dharamshala
65 49 18-May-23 Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad
66 50 19-May-23 Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Dharamshala
67 51 20-May-23 Sat 15:30 Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Delhi
68 51 20-May-23 Sat 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata
69 52 21-May-23 Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai
70 52 21-May-23 Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Bengaluru

