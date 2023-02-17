IPL schedule 2023 out: Check fixture, date, time, venue, live streaming details, squads- All you need to know

IPL schedule 2023 announced: The schedule for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) has been announced on February 17. Here are all the details like the fixture, date, time, and venue of the biggest cricket league in the world.
IPL schedule 2023 announced: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been announced today, February 17. Last season, Hardik Pandya’s all-around display helped Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League in its first season with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final. This will be the 16th edition of the IPL and will be sponsored by the Tata Group. In June 2022, the broadcasting rights for the 2023 to 2027 season were sold for Rs 48,390 crore ($ 6.2 billion) by the BCCI, marking it the second most valuable tournament in the world after NFL. Star Sports has also renewed its contract and the Viacom18 consortium had exclusively acquired the streaming rights.
The IPL auction for 2023 took place on 23 December 2022 in Kochi. The most expensive player was Sam Curran, bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore ($ 2.3 million). He became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
IPL schedule 2023: Some changes this season
1. Shikhar Dhawan took over as captain of the Punjab Kings in November 2022, succeeding Mayank Agarwal.
2. Trevor Bayliss has taken over as head coach of the Punjab Kings, succeeding Anil Kumble.
3. Chandrakant Pandit took over as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in August 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum.
4. Brian Lara has taken over as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing Tom Moody.
IPL schedule 2023: Broadcasting Rights
From this season onwards Jio cinema app will stream IPL in 4K resolution which was never done before. Star Sports will broadcast only on television.
Here is the complete schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023:
IPL Schedule 2023: Group details
Group A
Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Group B
Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore and Gujarat Titans.
IPL Schedule 2023: Venues
1. Ahmedabad
2. Mohali
3. Lucknow
4. Hyderabad
5. Bengaluru
6. Chennai
7. Delhi
8. Kolata
9. Jaipur
10. Mumbai
11. Guwahati
12. Dharamshala
IPL schedule 2023: Full schedule
|Match No.
|Match Day
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|1
|1
|31-Mar-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|2
|2
|01-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mohali
|3
|2
|01-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|4
|3
|02-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|5
|3
|02-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Bengaluru
|6
|4
|03-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai
|7
|5
|04-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|8
|6
|05-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|Guwahati
|9
|7
|06-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata
|10
|8
|07-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|11
|9
|08-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|Guwahati
|12
|9
|08-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|13
|10
|09-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ahmedabad
|14
|10
|09-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|15
|11
|10-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Bengaluru
|16
|12
|11-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|17
|13
|12-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|18
|14
|13-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Mohali
|19
|15
|14-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|20
|16
|15-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|21
|16
|15-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow
|22
|17
|16-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|23
|17
|16-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|24
|18
|17-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|25
|19
|18-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|26
|20
|19-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Jaipur
|27
|21
|20-Apr-23
|Thu
|15:30
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|28
|21
|20-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|29
|22
|21-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|30
|23
|22-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|31
|23
|22-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|32
|24
|23-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|33
|24
|23-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata
|34
|25
|24-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|Hyderabad
|35
|26
|25-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|36
|27
|26-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|37
|28
|27-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jaipur
|38
|29
|28-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mohali
|39
|30
|29-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata
|40
|30
|29-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi
|41
|31
|30-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|42
|31
|30-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|43
|32
|01-May-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow
|44
|33
|02-May-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|Ahmedabad
|45
|34
|03-May-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mohali
|46
|35
|04-May-23
|Thu
|15:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow
|47
|35
|04-May-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|48
|36
|05-May-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|Jaipur
|49
|37
|06-May-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|50
|37
|06-May-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi
|51
|38
|07-May-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Ahmedabad
|52
|38
|07-May-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|53
|39
|08-May-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|54
|40
|09-May-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai
|55
|41
|10-May-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|56
|42
|11-May-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|57
|43
|12-May-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai
|58
|44
|13-May-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|59
|44
|13-May-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi
|60
|45
|14-May-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Jaipur
|61
|45
|14-May-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|62
|46
|15-May-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|63
|47
|16-May-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|Lucknow
|64
|48
|17-May-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dharamshala
|65
|49
|18-May-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Hyderabad
|66
|50
|19-May-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Dharamshala
|67
|51
|20-May-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|68
|51
|20-May-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|69
|52
|21-May-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|70
|52
|21-May-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
|Bengaluru