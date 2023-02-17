IPL schedule 2023 out: Check fixture, date, time, venue, live streaming details, squads- All you need to know

IPL schedule 2023 announced: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been announced today, February 17. Last season, Hardik Pandya’s all-around display helped Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League in its first season with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final. This will be the 16th edition of the IPL and will be sponsored by the Tata Group. In June 2022, the broadcasting rights for the 2023 to 2027 season were sold for Rs 48,390 crore ($ 6.2 billion) by the BCCI, marking it the second most valuable tournament in the world after NFL. Star Sports has also renewed its contract and the Viacom18 consortium had exclusively acquired the streaming rights.

The IPL auction for 2023 took place on 23 December 2022 in Kochi. The most expensive player was Sam Curran, bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore ($ 2.3 million). He became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.



IPL schedule 2023: Some changes this season

1. Shikhar Dhawan took over as captain of the Punjab Kings in November 2022, succeeding Mayank Agarwal.

2. Trevor Bayliss has taken over as head coach of the Punjab Kings, succeeding Anil Kumble.

3. Chandrakant Pandit took over as head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in August 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum.

4. Brian Lara has taken over as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, replacing Tom Moody.

IPL schedule 2023: Broadcasting Rights

From this season onwards Jio cinema app will stream IPL in 4K resolution which was never done before. Star Sports will broadcast only on television.

Here is the complete schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023:

IPL Schedule 2023: Group details

Group A

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B

Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore and Gujarat Titans.

IPL Schedule 2023: Venues

1. Ahmedabad

2. Mohali

3. Lucknow

4. Hyderabad

5. Bengaluru

6. Chennai

7. Delhi

8. Kolata

9. Jaipur

10. Mumbai

11. Guwahati

12. Dharamshala

IPL schedule 2023: Full schedule