LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians will look to build momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) to win back-to-back matches when they travel to Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (April 4). Having started their home season on a losing note, Lucknow will look to bounce back from the disappointment at the Ekana Stadium. Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between LSG and MI, here are all the key details, including match time and venue.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the LSG vs MI IPL match:

When is the LSG vs MI IPL match? Date

The LSG vs MI IPL match will be played on Friday (April 4).

Where is the LSG vs MI IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the LSG vs MI IPL match start?

The LSG vs MI IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the LSG vs MI IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the LSG vs MI IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the LSG vs MI IPL match online?

The LSG vs MI IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Sub: Sai Kishore

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Sub: Rohit Sharma