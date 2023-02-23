IPL: SunRisers Hyderabad appoint Aiden Markram as new captain, David Warner named Delhi Capitals skipper

The former one-time winners SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed South Africa’s Aiden Markram as the new skipper ahead of the start of IPL 2023. Having led SRH’s sister franchise, SunRisers Eastern Cape to its maiden title in the recently-concluded SA20, Markram was always leading the race to be named as the new captain. The middle-order batter replaced Kane Williamson who had led SunRisers Hyderabad in the past three seasons, and was let go ahead of the IPL 2023 auction last year. Defending champions Gujarat Titans picked Kane for INR 2 crores ($386,000).

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have also announced David Warner as their new skipper. Warner will replace Rishabh Pant as the captain for at least this season after Pant got ruled out for nearly three to six months following the road accident he suffered in December last year. As reported by Cricbuzz, a member of the ownership group of Delhi Capitals has further informed that Axar Patel is chosen as Warner’s deputy.

Considering Pant’s current situation, Axar was initially circled as the new captain; however, with Ricky Ponting at the helm, the management had decided to put their trust behind an experienced customer in David Warner – who in addition to leading his former franchise SRH for four and a half years in the past, had helped them win its maiden IPL title six years back in 2016.

Meanwhile, after consulting SRH's head coach Brian Lara, the team management decided to name Markram as the new captain. Even before taking over the reins from Williamson, Markram had expressed his desire to lead the SRH franchise in IPL 2023 during SA20.

"I am open to taking up the SRH leadership if it comes my way but I will not mind if it does not. I am prepared but it is up to the management," Markram told Cricbuzz in Johannesburg during SA20.