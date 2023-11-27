IPL: Hardik wanted to return to Mumbai Indians, reveals GT's team director Vikram Solanki in goodbye message

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians homecoming made headlines for all good, bad and ugly reasons. While several pundits and experts lauded this move in MI's favour, considering the future, few downplayed it for Pandya choosing money over legacy. However, with all being said and done, Hardik has returned to his first IPL team, having desired the same, his previous franchise (Gujarat Titans) team director Vikram Solanki revealed.

In a goodbye message to GT's first captain, who led the side in two IPL finals in successive seasons, Solanki revealed Hardik only expressed his desire to return to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024.

"As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one TATA IPL championship and one appearance in the final. He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," Solanki said.

Meanwhile, Hardik's trade from GT to MI saw the former five-time champions release their match-winner-in-making, Cameron Green, who joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-cash deal.

Upon joining the MI Paltan, its owner, Nita Ambani, welcomed India's stand-in T20 captain with open arms, saying it's a heartwarming reunion with the MI family and the team is excited about it.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way, and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!” Nita Ambani said in a statement. Welcome back 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘! 💙 #OneFamily https://t.co/rrP5s36xn2 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 27, 2023 × Hardik thanks GT for unforgettable journey

On the retention day (Nov 26), GT retained their captain, only for him to re-sign a deal with his former franchise a couple of hours later. Both franchises involved made it official on Monday (Nov 27).

Thanking Gujarat Titans for providing him with a chance to lead the side in the past two seasons and other countless memories, Hardik, on X, posted,