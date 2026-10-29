/IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians part ways with Malinga, Mhambrey and Hopkinson ahead of mini-auction

Mumbai Indians on Thursday (Oct 29) announced the departure of Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson from the men’s team coaching staff, thanking all three for their contributions over the years. Malinga has been a key figure in Mumbai Indians’ history, leading their bowling attack during four IPL title wins and the franchise’s 2011 Champions League T20 triumph. After retiring as a player, he returned to the franchise as a mentor and coach.

Mumbai Indians praised Malinga’s passion, fighting spirit and dedication, adding that his contribution would always be remembered as part of the team’s legacy.

Mhambrey also enjoyed a long association with the franchise and worked with the team from 2010 to 2017 before returning in 2024. During his time with MI, he brought valuable experience and a strong understanding of the team’s culture.

The franchise also recognised his role in developing young bowling talent and building strong relationships within the team.

Hopkinson joined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 season after working with the England men’s team. His experience, professional approach and efforts to improve the team’s fielding standards were appreciated during his time with the franchise.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on Dec 16, coinciding with the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

The auction is scheduled nearly a month after the Nov 15 retention deadline communicated to the franchises.

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Since the end of the 2026 season, two trades have taken place in the IPL. In June, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) traded captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals (DC) in exchange for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

While, DC sent fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in exchange for uncapped leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.