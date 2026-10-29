/IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Friday (Oct 30) at the Eden Park in Auckland. With a 3-0 series lead secured, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy could get opportunities after receiving limited chances in recent months. India have mostly preferred a batting-heavy playing XI, with batting options extending to number eight.

However, with the series won, the team management has the chance to experiment with its combination and give other players more game time.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, are still searching for their first win in the series. The visitors will need to rethink their bowling plans after pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson were ruled out of the series due to calf injuries.

IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 4th T20I be played?

The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Friday (Oct 30). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 4th T20I?

The livestream of the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav