/IPL 2026 | Who won yesterday's Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans? Check result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into the IPL 2026 final after crushing Gujarat Titans (GT) by a massive margin of 92 runs in Qualifier 1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday (May 26). The emphatic victory ensured RCB a direct berth in the summit clash, while Gujarat Titans received another opportunity to qualify through Qualifier 2. Chasing a mammoth 255, top-heavy GT were never in contention after losing Gill, Sudharsan and Buttler inside the powerplay. The Gill-led team, however, can still bounce back, thanks to their top-two finish after the league stage.

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GT batters fail to turn up

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Chasing the mammoth 255, Gujarat Titans never recovered after losing wickets top three trio of Sudharsan (14), Gill (2), and Buttler (29) inside the first six overs. After the top order collapsed under scoreboard pressure as RCB's bowlers struck early and consistently, GT were reduced to 51/5 in six overs before Rahul Tewatia attempted a rescue act with a fighting 68 off 43 deliveries. However, the target proved far beyond reach as Gujarat were bowled out for 162 in 19.3 overs.

Jacob Duffy starred with the ball for Bengaluru, claiming three wickets, while the rest of the bowling unit maintained relentless pressure throughout the chase.

Skipper Patidar leads the charge for RCB

Batting first after Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl, RCB produced one of the greatest batting displays in IPL playoff history. Led by captain Rajat Patidar's breathtaking unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, Bengaluru piled up a mammoth 254/5 in 20 overs — the highest total ever recorded in an IPL playoff match.

Patidar's innings featured nine sixes and five fours at a strike rate exceeding 280, turning the match decisively in RCB's favour. The defending champions capitalised on several fielding lapses from Gujarat and finished with a total that immediately put pressure on their opponents.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru- 254/5 (20 overs)

Gujarat Titans -162 all out (19.3 overs)

Result: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 92 runs.

The victory booked RCB's place in the IPL 2026 final, while Gujarat Titans remain alive in the tournament and will get another chance to reach the title clash through Qualifier 2.