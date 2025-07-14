IPL 2026: SunRisers Hyderabad name former India quick as new bowling coach

Amidst an ongoing Test series between India and England in the UK, there comes IPL news for all cricket fans. In the latest development, IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has announced former Indian quick Varun Aaron as their new bowling coach ahead of the next season. Aaron has replaced ex-New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin in the role. Since retiring from all forms of cricket in January this year, Aaron worked as a part-time analyst during IPL 2025, also lending his voice in the commentary box. Aaron, 35, will link up with Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori in the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Aaron was part of India’s pace attack during the early part of the last decade, joining forces with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. Although the two mentioned players shone in their respective international careers, Aaron failed to leave a mark because of multiple stress fractures.

The right-arm quick played nine Tests and as many ODIs for Team India, the last of which came against South Africa (in a Test) a decade ago in Bengaluru. However, he is remembered for his delivery to Stuart Broad during the England tour in 2014 that broke his nose, requiring surgery.

Varun in IPL



Varun featured for as many as six teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, including Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Titans. In his 52-match IPL career, the right-arm quick picked up 44 wickets at an economy close to nine (8.93). He last played for Gujarat Titans in the 2022 season, winning an IPL title with the newly-inducted side.

