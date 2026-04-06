IPL 2026 | 'Sticking with bad plan and nobody to slow things': Ex-player Rayudu on reasons for CSK's loss vs RCB

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are having a nightmare in IPL 2026, losing three of their first three matches. Nothing seems to be going right for one of the most decorated franchises in the tournament and on Sunday (Apr 5), RCB inflicted a brutal loss on them. CSK bowlers gave away nearly 100 runs in the last five overs as RCB set up 250/3 in 20 overs. Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu blamed the bad planning and sticking with it despite nothing going as planned. Rayudu also noted that the team needed to slow things down a bit when the bowlers were being tonked for runs all over the park.

Rayudu says CSK 'continued with bad planning' vs RCB

"More than a bad plan, they just stuck to that bad plan," Rayudu said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo's Time Out. "There was nobody to intervene and to just take some time off, take those 20-30 seconds, just make it slightly more slow and then guide the bowler with a message. I think they should have slowed it down a little bit."

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CSK's last five overs especially crucial, as they went over for 19 runs (Khaleel Ahmed), 21 runs (Noor Ahmad), 14 runs (Anshul Kamboj), 30 runs (Jamie Overton) and 13 runs (Kamboj). for RCB, Tim David unleashed himself after getting a reprieve while on 28 off 14 balls. He went on to smash his IPL career-high 70 not out off just 25 balls.

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