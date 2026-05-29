/IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Why was toss retaken in RR vs GT clash?

A dramatic moment unfolded ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 in New Chandigarh when the toss had to be conducted twice due to a communication mix-up. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill flipped the coin while Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag made the call, but the match referee failed to hear it clearly. As confusion spread briefly at the centre, broadcaster Ravi Shastri announced that the toss would be conducted again.

In the second attempt, the toss went Rajasthan Royals’ way and they chose to bat first. The decision to re-do the toss appeared to leave Gill disappointed, especially since the first flip seemed to favour Gujarat Titans.

Speaking after the toss, Gill admitted that GT would also have preferred to bat first and expressed frustration over the confusion.

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"We would have batted first. 40 overs of play have already happened on this pitch. I don't think it would change much. Unfortunately, I don't think the referee heard the call from Riyan," said Gill at the toss.

Playing XIs

For the match, Rajasthan Royals retained the same playing XI, while Gujarat Titans brought Sai Sudharsan back into the lineup.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma and Yash Punja

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj

Impact Subs

RR: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao, Ravi Bishnoi and Tushar Deshpande