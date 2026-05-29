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IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Why was toss retaken in RR vs GT clash?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 29, 2026, 19:51 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 20:00 IST
IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Why was toss retaken in RR vs GT clash?

Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag Photograph: (Screengrab from JioHotstar)

Story highlights

The re-toss left Shubman Gill visibly frustrated, as the coin initially appeared to land in favour of the Gujarat Titans on the first attempt.

A dramatic moment unfolded ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 in New Chandigarh when the toss had to be conducted twice due to a communication mix-up. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill flipped the coin while Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag made the call, but the match referee failed to hear it clearly. As confusion spread briefly at the centre, broadcaster Ravi Shastri announced that the toss would be conducted again.

In the second attempt, the toss went Rajasthan Royals’ way and they chose to bat first. The decision to re-do the toss appeared to leave Gill disappointed, especially since the first flip seemed to favour Gujarat Titans.

Speaking after the toss, Gill admitted that GT would also have preferred to bat first and expressed frustration over the confusion.

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"We would have batted first. 40 overs of play have already happened on this pitch. I don't think it would change much. Unfortunately, I don't think the referee heard the call from Riyan," said Gill at the toss.

Playing XIs

For the match, Rajasthan Royals retained the same playing XI, while Gujarat Titans brought Sai Sudharsan back into the lineup.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma and Yash Punja

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Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj

Impact Subs

RR: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao, Ravi Bishnoi and Tushar Deshpande

GT: Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra and Mohammad Arshad Khan

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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