/IPL 2026 | GT skipper Gill puts blame on 'not up to the mark' ground fielding for 92-run loss in qualifier 1 vs RCB

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admitted not being up to the mark in field as they were beaten by 92 runs vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala on Tuesday (May 24). Asked to field first, GT watched RCB pile up a playoff-record 254/5, powered by skipper Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls. Gujarat's reply never truly gathered momentum as they slumped to 51/5 inside the Powerplay before Rahul Tewatia's fighting 68 delayed the inevitable. GT were eventually bowled out for 162 in 19.3 overs, handing RCB a direct ticket to the title clash and leaving Shubman Gill's side searching for answers after a night riddled with costly mistakes in the field.

Gill blames ground fielding for loss vs RCB

For Gill, the result was less about the size of the target and more about the opportunities his side failed to seize. Gujarat dropped multiple chances during RCB's innings, including lifelines for Patidar, whose blistering knock ultimately buried the Titans. The GT captain admitted his team's fielding standards slipped badly at a crucial stage of the contest and believed that allowed Bengaluru to turn a strong platform into a match-winning total.

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"I think we were going pretty well up until the 12th, 13th over, and I don't think our fielding was at par, dropping a couple of catches, and then our ground fielding was not up to the mark," Gill said after the defeat.

He further acknowledged that the issue was not new and had been discussed within the camp, but his side failed to execute under pressure.

"It's definitely something that we do address in the team meetings and also in the practice sessions. But like I said, I don't think it was our day, the intensity was right there, but under pressure situations, we were not up to the mark."

Hel also described the match as "one of those games that we'd like to forget and start over," highlighting the disappointment within the dressing room after a performance that fell short in every department.

What next for GT?