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IPL 2026: Pandya pushes hard in viral training clip yet doubtful for PBKS fixture

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: May 13, 2026, 16:16 IST | Updated: May 13, 2026, 16:16 IST
IPL 2026: Pandya pushes hard in viral training clip yet doubtful for PBKS fixture

IPL 2026 Pandya pushes hard in viral training clip yet doubtful for PBKS tie Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Despite a viral training video, the MI captain remains doubtful for the PBKS clash in Dharamsala. Get the latest on his back injury, the rumoured rift within the Mumbai Indians, and the BCCI's new "girlfriend culture" guidelines.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has set the internet buzzing with his solo yet viral training video, but remains doubtful for his team’s away fixture against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 14). Recovering from a suspected back injury, which ruled him out of the previous two games (against LSG and RCB), Pandya trained for over three hours at Reliance Corporate Park on Tuesday. He uploaded his training video amid talks of a rift between him and the team management and owners over the girlfriend culture in the IPL, signalling that he is nearing full fitness.

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Although his IPL franchise has maintained that its team captain continues to recover from a back spasm, Pandya’s absence fuels rumours of not all being well within their camp, as they linger at the bottom of the points table with just three wins thus far.

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Also read | IPL 2026: Why has Pat Cummins been fined after SRH’s defeat to GT?

Mumbai Indians reached Dharamsala from Chandigarh on Tuesday (May 12), with neither Pandya nor the stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav travelling with the squad. Although SKY might be in time for his side’s crucial away game, Pandya is unlikely to make it, casting doubts over his captaincy and place in the team. However, should the duo remain unavailable for selection for the Punjab fixture, Mumbai would likely select someone else as the stand-in captain for this IPL 2026 game.

Forgettable season for Mumbai

Mumbai Indians are chasing their first IPL title since 2020, but haven’t clicked despite having several marquee names on their team sheet. All match winners for their respective countries, the star-studded MI squad has failed to convert all into results, having lost eight matches thus far this season.

Alongside the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Mumbai Indians have also failed to qualify for the playoffs this season.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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