/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs GT match no 4 timing, squad, H2H & more

Last season’s runner-up Punjab Kings will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign on Tuesday (Mar 31), taking on 2022 champions Gujarat Titans in a high-octane clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Chasing their second title, GT will look to start the season strongly, while all eyes will also be on PBKS as they aim to claim their first IPL trophy. Ahead of the key clash, here’s all you need to know, including live streaming, head-to-head stats and other important details.

What is the head-to-head record for the PBKS vs GT clash in IPL history?

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have clashed six times in the Indian Premier League, with PBKS winning three matches and GT claiming victory in three encounters.

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What is the venue for the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.4?

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will be the venue for the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.4.

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When will the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.4?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.4 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.4?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.4 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.4?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No.4 in India.

Squads

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Vishal Nishad, Musheer Khan and Praveen Dubey