/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about MI vs RR match no 69 timing, squad, H2H & more

Mumbai Indians will host Rajasthan Royals in match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 24). Rajasthan Royals have played 13 matches so far, winning seven and losing six and are currently fourth on the points table with 14 points. Mumbai Indians have also played 13 matches, winning four and losing nine and are placed ninth in the standings. Rajasthan will look to maintain their winning momentum, while Mumbai aim to bounce back with a victory. The match is crucial for RR as they need a convincing win to secure the fourth and final spot in the playoffs.

Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the MI vs RR clash in IPL history

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Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have clashed 32 times in the Indian Premier League, with MI winning 16 matches and RR claiming victory in 15 encounters. One match ended without a result.

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What is the venue for the MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.69?

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be the venue for the MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.69.

When will the MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.69?

The MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.69 will start at 3:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.69?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.69 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.69?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match No.69 in India.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar and Raghu Sharma