/IPL 2026 | 'Focused on maximising powerplay': KL Rahul on opening role for DC

India star batter KL Rahul has been in outstanding touch as an opener for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 and his consistency could prove crucial in their push for a top-four finish. Delhi currently sit seventh on the points table, having secured four wins from nine matches. They will next face Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (May 5). During an appearance on JioStar’s ‘Superstars’, Rahul spoke about opening alongside Pathum Nissanka and the clarity he has received regarding his role in the side.

Discussing his adjustment to a more attacking approach at the top, Rahul explained that T20 cricket, especially in the IPL, has evolved significantly in recent years. He pointed out that teams dominating the Powerplay are now more likely to win, whereas earlier, matches were often decided in the final overs.

He further added, “This season, the messaging from the team management was very clear. They spoke to me before the IPL and wanted me to bat at the top of the order and play with freedom. Teams are aiming for upwards of 60 in that phase. Having that clarity gave me time to think about how to achieve it within my skill set. I've tried to go out each game with that intent. You won't always succeed, but the idea is right. My focus is on maximising the Powerplay, because that's the demand of the team and of T20 cricket right now.”

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Rahul is second in the race for the Orange Cap this year with 433 runs made in nine innings, only trailing Abhishek Sharma (440). He has made runs at an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 185.84. He has hit three fifties and a century so far this season.



Speaking about opening the batting alongside Pathum Nissanka in DC, Rahul said, "It's been fun. There isn't a lot of talk in the middle. We've had one or two good partnerships, getting off to a flying start. That's what the team wants, around 60 in the Powerplay. Even a 25-30 run contribution in the first few overs sets the tone for the innings. The conversations between Pathum and me are mostly about playing good cricketing shots while maintaining an aggressive mindset. I've had many opening partners over the years, so it's always enjoyable playing with different players. You learn a lot about the game and about each other."

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"Most of the discussions happen off the field. At training, we talk about the shots we can play against different bowlers, what our options are if a spinner starts in the Powerplay, and how to stay clear in our approach. We try to challenge each other in training, and once we're out in the middle, it's about staying relaxed and enjoying the competition," he concluded.