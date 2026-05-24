/IPL 2026: DC end season on high with dominant 40-run win over KKR

Delhi Capitals ended their IPL 2026 campaign on a winning note with a convincing 40-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday (May 24), however, both teams were already out of playoff contention following Rajasthan Royals’ win over Mumbai Indians earlier in the day. Batting first, DC posted a strong total of 203/5 in 20 overs. Their openers got off to a brisk start as KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel added 40 runs for the opening wicket before Porel departed for 22 off 18 balls to Saurabh Dubey.

Youngster Sahil Parakh chipped in with 24 off 17 before Sunil Narine ended his stay at the crease.

Rahul steadied the innings and brought up his fifty while sharing a crucial partnership with captain Axar Patel as DC crossed the 100-run mark. Rahul’s entertaining knock of 60 from 30 balls ended when he was dismissed by Anukul Roy, while Axar continued the momentum with a valuable 39 before falling to Varun Chakravarthy.

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David Miller then added quick runs with a 28-run cameo, while Ashutosh Sharma remained unbeaten on 18 to help Delhi Capitals finish with a challenging target of 204 for KKR.

In reply, KKR began positively as Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen stitched together a 43-run opening stand, Allen scored 20 off 13 before Ngidi provided the breakthrough. Manish Pandey contributed 25, while Rahane continued to lead the chase and completed a half-century.

Ngidi struck again to remove Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav turned the game in DC’s favour by dismissing Cameron Green. Rahane’s fighting 63 off 39 balls came to an end by Kuldeep, who then removed Rinku Singh for a golden duck on the very next delivery.

Axar Patel chipped in with the wicket of Tejaswi Singh, while Rovman Powell’s 29 off 21 offered short resistance for his team. Mitchell Starc also joined the wicket-taking group, dismissing Anukul Roy and Kartik Tyagi.