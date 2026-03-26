/IPL 2026 | Cummins reveals barriers for international captain and his potential return date for SRH

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is the only foreign captain in the IPL and his late arrival in upcoming 2026 because of injury has ensured all 10 franchises are led by Indian players. Over the years, IPL has seen a change in appointing Indians as captain instead of relying on foreign players. Cummins, being one of the most successful international skipper, is of course an exception. He also revealed that the language could be a barrier for an international captain while talking to young local players for which he relies on senior Indian players. Cummins, however, acknowledged that most of Indian players, both capped and uncapped, speak great English.

Cummins reveals barriers for international skippers in IPL

"Most of the guys speak really great English, but some of them don't, and there are local dialects, so that can be a little bit of a barrier for an international captain," Cummins said recently on Business of Sport podcast.

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"Those guys (senior Indian players), you're leaning on anyway. We've got quite an experienced bowling group of local guys, so a few of the younger guys that come through that I don't know as well, particularly early on in a season, I'm definitely leaning on the local guys who do know them well - or even speak the language," he added on Ishan Kishan being the captain in his absence.

Why Cummins is not playing in IPL 2026?

The Aussie skipper is dealing with lumbar stress injury and still recovering. He last played the third Ashes Test since experiencing discomfort in July last year. He had planned to play the T20 World Cup 2026 but the recovery hit a set back. Nonetheless, Cummins hopes to come back for the second half of IPL as well as the final if recovery goes as per plan.