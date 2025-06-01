Qualifier 2: Arshdeep Singh recalls his favourite IPL match ahead of crucial tie against Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer Arshdeep Singh has recalled his favourite IPL game ahead of his side’s crucial Qualifier 2 tie against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (June 1) in Ahmedabad. The left-arm quick, who has picked 18 wickets in 15 contested matches in IPL 2025, chose one of the games against the same side played a few years ago as his best IPL game to date.

Having made his IPL debut six years ago in 2019, Arshdeep, without thinking twice, picked his debut game as his best memory in the league but later added a game against Mumbai Indians (at the Wankhede) in 2023, wherein he returned with four wickets, as among his most cherishable moments in IPL. Arshdeep made headlines for picking two quick wickets in the final over against MI, wherein he clean-bowled Tilak Varma, breaking his middle stump.

"When I made my debut for the first time,” Arshdeep said of his favourite IPL memory in an exclusive chat on JioHotStar and Star Sports.



“But the best match, what I feel, was against Mumbai Indians in Wankhede. MI were chasing some 220-odd runs, and I finished with four wickets, and we won the game. So, it's very close to my heart.



"And in this season, I'm looking forward to helping Punjab win their first title in IPL and create a legacy for Punjab Kings in the coming years by doing well for them,” he continued.

‘On handling pressure’



PBKS bought Arshdeep Singh for INR 18 crore at last year’s auction, making him among the most expensive picks ever, and rightly so, for what he brings to the table – his ability to pick wickets at any time during the game alongside handling pressure with utter calmness.



Speaking on getting the opportunity to bowl at a crucial juncture of the match and how he handles pressure, Arshdeep said, "When I get a chance, whether the team is under pressure and we have to stop runs or take wickets when they give me the ball, I feel good that they are showing trust in me.



“So, I enjoy the responsibility that I get, no matter what stage it is. And at that time, I try not to feel the pressure and enjoy the moment and bring good results for the team. It doesn't happen on a few occasions, but I try not to let it affect me, and when I get a chance in the next match, I do my best and win matches for the team,” he continued.



Meanwhile, Arshdeep’s PBKS will face star-studded Mumbai in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad; the winner will qualify for the final and face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the summit clash.