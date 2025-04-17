Mumbai Indians have returned to winning ways in IPL 2025 with their second straight victory. Against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night, Mumbai beat the visitors by four wickets, inflicting a fifth loss this edition and a blow to their chances of running for a top-four finish.

Mumbai won the toss and elected to field. At first, it looked like a brave call, considering the marvellous form SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head were in heading into this game, but how they curbed the pair and restricted them from going berserk impressed everyone. From Deepak Chahar to Trent Boult to Jasprit Bumrah, everyone bowled to the plan and executed it perfectly, leading to SRH batters losing their cool and playing rash shots, eventually losing wickets.

MI bowlers never allowed Abhishek and Travis to get going, picking up each under 50, with the SRH middle order finding it tougher to get going. Excellent bowling helped MI restrict SRH on an under-par total (162 for five in 20 overs).

Mumbai’s game to win

Rohit Sharma returned to form, much to everyone’s cheer and delight. He hit three massive sixes in his brief stay at the crease, scoring 26 off 16 balls, adding 32 for the first wicket. Gloveman Ryan Rickelton had his chances, scoring five fours during his knock, but lost his wicket soon after.

Mumbai was always in the chase, thanks to a brilliant handy innings from Will Jacks (36) and Suryakumar Yadav (26); though MI lost both during the fag end of the innings, MI’s batting depth in Tilak Varma and captain Hardik Pandya ensured they sail through without much hiccups.

However, a rare 18th over from Sri Lanka’s Eshan Malinga, wherein he conceded just one run and picked two wickets, had everyone on the edge of their seats, but Varma’s composed head helped MI beat SRH at home by four wickets.

While MI moved to the seventh place on the table with three wins from seven contested matches, SRH slipped to the ninth, conceding their fifth loss this season.