Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians on Friday (Feb 21) launched their new kit ahead of the upcoming season. The five-time champions have won all possible honours with their parent and sister franchises. The latest launch saw star names Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suraykumar Yadav feature on the poster image while Hardik Pandya delivered a a heartfelt message for the Mumbai fans.

Advertisment

👕 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 📝



आपल्या मुंबईची jersey for the 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 💙 👉 https://t.co/FgRK3BUE6a#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/cYbhV5V5L6 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 21, 2025

MI unveil new jersey

Advertisment

In a heartfelt message, captain Hardik said, "Dear Paltan, 2025 is our opportunity to bring the legacy where it belongs. With the blue & gold on us, we will take the field to Play like Mumbai. This is not just our jersey. This is a promise to you. Chala bhetu, Wankhede la (Let’s meet, at Wankhede)!"

The jersey retains the iconic blue and gold palette symbolic of Mumbai Indians’ essence. Blue represents trust, confidence, and the team’s boundless potential, while gold signifies glory, achievement, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly finalise divorce, share cryptic posts

Advertisment

MI search for sixth title

Level with Chennai Super Kings for most titles, Mumbai under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy will search for their sixth title in IPL 2025. The franchise remains one of the most successful in franchise cricket with a huge fan base all over the world. Their quest for the IPL 2025 title starts on Sunday (Mar 23) as they take on Chennai Super Kings in a high-voltage clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The side plays its first home game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (Mar 31) as they face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The MI team roster has big-name players including Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik and Tilak Varma who were all retained in the retention window.