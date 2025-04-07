IPL 2025, MI vs RCB Pitch Report: Mumbai Indians will eye a swift return to winning ways as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (April 7). The contest will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which has a good track record to help batters. With little help for the bowlers, here is a detailed look at the pitch report at the iconic venue.

What is the pitch like at Wankhede Stadium?

In the only match played at the venue, Mumbai batters showed their class chasing a target of 117 runs in 12.5 overs. The chase showcased how the pitch favoured batters despite Kolkata Knight Riders finding it tough. So we expect a high-scoring contest at the venue with impact players also likely to play a key role.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Sunday's contest will be the 34th meeting between the sides as MI hold the edge with 19 wins while RCB have won on 14 occasions.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in this history of IPL with more than 8000 runs. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

2. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has a stunning record in this format and has done well for both India and Mumbai Indians. He scored a half century in the previous match and we can back him to do well.

3. Hardik Pandya

Fresh from his exploits against Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik Pandya is a good option for the captain's choice.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians predicted XI

Batting 1st: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowling 1st: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact Player options: Vignesh Puthur/Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Reece Topley.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI

Batting 1st: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Bowling 1st: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma/Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethel, Swastik Chhikara, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs RCB?

Considering home conditions could favour MI, we expect them to return to winning ways and beat RCB in the IPL 2025 contest on Monday (April 6).