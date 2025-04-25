Jammu and Kashmir ace quick Umran Malik has rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the remainder of IPL 2025 but will not be part of their playing squad. Bought for INR 75 lakh at last year’s December IPL auction, Umran got ruled out of the 18th edition due to an injury, with the franchise roping in seamer Chetan Sakariya as his replacement for the season.

Advertisment

Umran has joined the KKR squad to continue his rehabilitation and ‘return to cricket’ programme for the remainder of the season. KKR’s social media post confirmed it.

Also read | Pahalgam terror attack: Uncertainty looms over PSL 2025 after PCB deports key Indian broadcast crew - Report

“⚡️#UmranMalik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and “return to cricket” programme with KKR for the remainder of the season.

He’s not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best! Welcome to the family, Umran 💜,” KKR’s social media post read.

Advertisment

⚡️#UmranMalik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and “return to cricket” programme with KKR for the remainder of the season.



He’s not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best!… pic.twitter.com/yAGcxhwTJX — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 25, 2025

Meanwhile, following an initial outburst of fame after his blockbuster IPL debut in 2021, Umran earned his maiden BCCI contract, only to fall apart in his quest to become a regular across formats. Though he played a handful of white-ball matches, even on the away tours, Umran failed to stick around with his fitness and injuries, causing trouble. His last India match was back in 2023.

Advertisment

Besides, his spell with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was fruitful for him and the franchise at the beginning, but it failed to convert into a long-term plan, as SRH decided against retaining him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Since his debut, Umran has played 26 IPL matches, featuring in just one complete season – 2022

KKR in IPL 2025

As things stand, KKR has won three out of the eight contested matches, reeling at the seventh spot on the points table with just six points.

Their next game is a home tie against high-flying Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (Apr 26).