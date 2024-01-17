IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav undergoes groin surgery in Germany ahead of potential return for Mumbai Indians
Story highlights
India’s star middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has successfully undergone groin surgery in Germany. Suryakumar, absent from the Indian team since sustaining a groin issue during the South Africa tour took to his X handle on Thursday (Jan 17) to deliver the good news. The surgery took place in Germany as the star batter now targets a return to action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season for Mumbai Indians (MI).
Surgery done✅— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 17, 2024
I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon 💪 pic.twitter.com/fB1faLIiYT
Suryakumar undergoes surgery
"I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," Sky wrote on his X handle on Thursday.
With a busy few months to come for the batter where IPL and the T20 World Cup will be at the top of the agenda, Surya’s successful surgery comes as a huge relief for Indian and MI fans. The 33-year-old has played a crucial role for both MI and Team India in the shortest format and was named ICC’s T20I Player of the Year for 2022. In 60 T20Is he has 2141 runs and is one of the leading scorers for the nation in the format.
Surya also has four hundreds in the shortest version, with only Rohit Sharma scoring more tons than him. He played a pivotal role in leading India to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in 2022 before they lost to England.
For Mumbai Indians, he remains a gem having scored 3249 runs in 139 matches with a strike rate of 143. His importance in the team gets highlighted due to the leadership quality for which he was rewarded recently. He led the Indian team during the home T20I series against Australia and away in South Africa with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya unavailable.
While there is no period mentioned for his rehabilitation, it is expected that Surya could make the MI squad for the IPL 2024 in the last week of March. The IPL 2024 will start on March 22 with the schedule yet to be finalised. MI along with Chennai Super Kings will be targeting its record-breaking sixth title this season.