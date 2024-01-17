IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav undergoes groin surgery in Germany ahead of potential return for Mumbai Indians

Surgery done✅ I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon 💪 pic.twitter.com/fB1faLIiYT

India’s star middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has successfully undergone groin surgery in Germany. Suryakumar, absent from the Indian team since sustaining a groin issue during the South Africa tour took to his X handle on Thursday (Jan 17) to deliver the good news. The surgery took place in Germany as the star batter now targets a return to action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season for Mumbai Indians (MI).

"I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," Sky wrote on his X handle on Thursday.

With a busy few months to come for the batter where IPL and the T20 World Cup will be at the top of the agenda, Surya’s successful surgery comes as a huge relief for Indian and MI fans. The 33-year-old has played a crucial role for both MI and Team India in the shortest format and was named ICC’s T20I Player of the Year for 2022. In 60 T20Is he has 2141 runs and is one of the leading scorers for the nation in the format.

Surya also has four hundreds in the shortest version, with only Rohit Sharma scoring more tons than him. He played a pivotal role in leading India to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in 2022 before they lost to England.