IPL 2024: Smart Replay System to be used in latest season for reviews - know how it works
The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be boosted with a new form of technology as Smart Replay System (SRS) is set to provide quicker and more accurate results for reviews. The IPL 2024 will kick off on Friday (Mar 22) as defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Umpires will have access to more frames from the Hawk-Eye operator who will be sitting in the same room, unlike the previous system.
How will the Smart Replay System work?
According to information obtained by ESPNcricinfo, the TV umpire will be able to view footage taken by Hawk-Eye's eight high-speed cameras located throughout the field directly through two Hawk-Eye operators who will be seated in the same room as the umpire. Under the new arrangement, the TV broadcast director—who up until now served as a liaison between the Hawk-Eye operators and the third umpire—will not be involved.
It is claimed that the TV umpire will have access to more visuals—including split-screen images—than they did in the past thanks to the Smart Replay System. Consider a scenario where the first fielder on the boundary rope makes a relay catch in midair.
A split screen of the fielder's feet and hands at the exact instant the ball was caught was previously unavailable to the broadcaster. The umpire's call on when the ball was caught or released, combined with synchronized foot footage, can be shown on a split screen under the new setup.
IPL 2024 set to start with blockbuster game
Friday’s game between CSK-RCB will be another big spectacle to raise the curtains for the upcoming season. Five-time champions CSK under MS Dhoni’s captaincy will hope to get the better of RCB, who are in search of their maiden title. Despite a lack of titles, RCB are still one of the favourites to reach the playoff, having last done so in 2022. They narrowly missed out on the playoff spot in 2023 with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) joining Mumbai Indians, CSK and Gujarat Titans.