Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend took a dig at Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Sam Curran terming him overpaid. De Villiers speaking on his YouTube channel on Thursday (Dec 21) rated the English all-rounder as overpaid while the teams now prepare for a fresh challenge in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the upcoming season. The auctions for the 2024 season were recently held as Curran’s record for being the most expensive player in the IPL was smashed with the sale of Pat Cummins and then Mitchell Starc.

Curran Overpaid?

“I don’t like to be controversial. But, in my opinion, he’s been overpaid for quite a few years now. He’s not a bad player; I like him. He’s had a fantastic World Cup, but that’s quite a few years back. I don’t think he’s had a very good IPL recently. Also, for England, he hasn’t played exceptionally well,” De Villiers said while speaking on his channel.

Sam Curran was the most expensive player in the history of the IPL until last Monday with a price tag of INR 18.50 crore in 2022 auctions. However, that record was breached, not once but twice as Pat Cummins (INR 20.50 crore) and Mitchell Starc (INR 24.75 crore) became the most expensive purchases in the history of the tournament. Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Proteas legend though did term Curran as world-class and showed faith in him. According to De Villiers, Curran can turn things around despite having a decent first season with the PBKS. He was the biggest purchase in the 2022 auctions after leading England to their second T20 World Cup title in Australia where he was named Player of the Tournament.

“He can turn things around like most world-class players can. Nothing against Sam Curran. I still think he’s a wonderful player. I just think he’s been overpaid for a few years. Maybe it would have been a good move for them to let him go to open up some funds to buy different players,” De Villiers added.