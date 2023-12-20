Mumbai Indians bowling coach Lasith Malinga is happy with the formidable line-up he has at its disposal as the five-time champions prepare for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians made smart use of their remaining purse for the IPL mini-auctions as they went out and bought Gerald Coetzee and Nuwan Thushara to strengthen an already impressive bowling line-up. They bought eight players during the IPL 2024 mini-auctions and will now look to get the rewards when the season gets underway in March. FORMIDABLE! That is the first word that comes to my mind when I see our fast bowling lineup for the #IPL2024.😇

“FORMIDABLE! That is the first word that comes to my mind when I see our fast bowling lineup for the #IPL2024. Welcome to MI, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee and Nuwan Thushara,” Malinga wrote on his Twitter handle.

According to Harsha Bhogle, Mumbai Indians had a smart business in the auction and looked to be the most balanced side. Mumbai along with the purchases in the auction also got the services of Hardik Pandya having traded him from Gujarat Titans (GT). This means Mumbai will have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madhushanka and Gerald Coetzee at their disposal during the IPL season.

Mohammad Nabi also came in as a spin option while Hardik will also provide necessary width in the bowling department. Last season, Akash Madhwal and Jason Behrendorff were also impressive for the side in the bowling department. With a good blend of spin and fast bowling options, MI look like a force to reckon with in the bowling department. The five-time champions also have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the batting department along with the rising star Tilak Varma.

With the next season less than four months away, players and coaches will now look to reap rewards for the off-field work in auctions. Mumbai also made an interesting choice ahead of the upcoming season as they will be led by Hardik, instead of Rohit Sharma as they target a sixth title in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians players bought in auctions