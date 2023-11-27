LIVE TV
IPL 2024 Auction: Remaining purse and slots for all 10 teams after retention deadline day

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

IPL Auction 2023 Photograph:(Twitter)

IPL 2024 Auction: Here is the list of remaining purse and slots for all 10 teams after retention deadline day -

Sunday (Nov 26) was the retention deadline day for all ten teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik Pandya made a lot of buzz throughout the day as he was finally switched to the Mumbai Indians, where he debuted in the cash-rich league. Thus, the star all-rounder ended his two-year-long association with the Gujarat Titans (GT) -- who acquired his services after MI released him before the 2022 edition. Several more players were released while a lot of big names saw them being retained by their current IPL franchises as the deadline day made heads turn. 

As the dust has settled down on the retention deadline day, here is the list of remaining purse and total slots available for all ten IPL teams ahead of the mini-auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the richest team going into the mini-auction, to be held next month, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KKR have 12 slots remaining with Delhi Capitals (DC) coming next, having nine slots to fill. 

Teams Remaining purse Slots
Chennai Super Kings 31.4 crore (314 million) 6
Delhi Capitals 28.95 crore (289.5 million) 9
Gujarat Titans 23.15 crore (231.5 million) 7
Kolkata Knight Riders 32.7 crore (327 million) 12
Lucknow Super Giants 13.15 crore (131.5 million) 6
Mumbai Indians 15.25 crore (152.5 million) 8
Punjab Kings 29.1 crore (291 million) 8
Royal Challengers Bangalore 40.75 crore (407.5 million) 7
Rajasthan Royals 14.5 crore (145 million) 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad 34 crore (340 million) 6

The IPL 2024 mini-auction will take place in Dubai on Dec 19. 

SQUADS OF ALL TEN TEAMS:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marshm, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar

