IPL 2024 Auction: Remaining purse and slots for all 10 teams after retention deadline day

Sunday (Nov 26) was the retention deadline day for all ten teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik Pandya made a lot of buzz throughout the day as he was finally switched to the Mumbai Indians, where he debuted in the cash-rich league. Thus, the star all-rounder ended his two-year-long association with the Gujarat Titans (GT) -- who acquired his services after MI released him before the 2022 edition. Several more players were released while a lot of big names saw them being retained by their current IPL franchises as the deadline day made heads turn.