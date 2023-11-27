IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named new Gujarat Titans' captain after Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: On Monday (Nov 27), Shubman Gill was named Gujarat Titans' captain after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians on Sunday evening (Nov 26).
Shubman Gill has been announced as the new captain of the one-time winners Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL mini-auction for the 2024 edition, on Monday (Nov 27). After Hardik Pandya was traded to the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), in a historic deal, Gill has been elevated as the captain of the Gujarat franchise. The 24-year-old will lead a side filled with experienced campaigners such as Rashid Khan, who was serving as Hardik's deputy since the franchise's admission in 2022, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade and the likes.
GT retained and released list - IPL 2024 Auction
Here is the full list of players released by GT ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –
- Yash Dayal
- KS Bharat
- Shivam Mavi
- Urvil Patel
- Pradeep Sangwan
- Odean Smith
- Alzarri Joseph
- Dasun Shanaka
Here's the full list of players retained by GT ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction -
- David Miller
- Shubman Gill
- Matthew Wade
- Wriddhiman Saha
- Kane Williamson
- Hardik Pandya (capt)
- Abhinav Manohar
- B Sai Sudharsan
- Darshan Nalkande
- Vijay Shankar
- Jayant Yadav
- Rahul Tewatia
- Mohammed Shami
- Noor Ahmad
- R Sai Kishore
- Rashid Khan
- Josh Little
- Mohit Sharma