IPL 2024 Auction full list of sold, unsold players: A total of 333 players will go under the gavel at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. Among these players, there are 214 Indian and 119 overseas players, of which two players are from associate nations. Moreover, the IPL 2024 Auction will feature 116 capped and 215 uncapped players.

The ten franchises have to fill 77 slots, including 30 reserved for overseas players. The JioCinema app will broadcast the IPL Auction 2024 live on Tuesday.

IPL 2024 Auction Sold Players: Live Updates

Here's the full list of players sold in the IPL 2024 Auction:

IPL 2024 Auction Unsold Players: Live Updates

Here's the full list of players unsold in the IPL 2024 Auction:

IPL 2024 Player Auction List

Here's the full list of players who will go under the gavel in IPL Auction 2024:

Sr. No. First Name Surname Country Specialism C/U/A Price (Rs Lakhs) Sold/Unsold Team 1 Harry Brook England BATTER Capped 200 Sold DC 2 Travis Head Australia BATTER Capped 200 Sold SRH 3 Karun Nair India BATTER Capped 50 Unsold 4 Manish Pandey India BATTER Capped 50 Unsold 5 Rovman Powell West Indies BATTER Capped 100 Sold RR 6 Rilee Rossouw South Africa BATTER Capped 200 Unsold 7 Steve Smith Australia BATTER Capped 200 Unsold 8 Gerald Coetzee South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 Sold MI 9 Pat Cummins Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 Sold SRH 10 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150 Sold SRH 11 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 Sold CSK 12 Azmatullah Omarzai Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Sold GT 13 Harshal Patel India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 Sold PBKS 14 Rachin Ravindra New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 Sold CSK 15 Shardul Thakur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 Sold CSK 16 Chris Woakes England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 Sold PBKS 17 K.S. Bharat India WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Sold KKR 18 Josh Inglis Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 Unsold 19 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Unsold 20 Philip Salt England WICKETKEEPER Capped 150 Unsold 21 Tristan Stubbs South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 Sold DC 22 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand BOWLER Capped 200 Unsold 23 Josh Hazlewood Australia BOWLER Capped 200 Unsold 24 Alzarri Joseph West Indies BOWLER Capped 100 Sold RCB 25 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50 Sold MI 26 Shivam Mavi India BOWLER Capped 50 Sold LSG 27 Chetan Sakariya India BOWLER Capped 50 Sold KKR 28 Mitchell Starc Australia BOWLER Capped 200 Sold KKR 29 Jaydev Unadkat India BOWLER Capped 50 Sold SRH 30 Umesh Yadav India BOWLER Capped 200 Sold GT 31 Akeal Hosein West Indies BOWLER Capped 50 Unsold 32 Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 200 Unsold 33 Adil Rashid England BOWLER Capped 200 Unsold 34 Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 50 Unsold 35 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa BOWLER Capped 50 Unsold 36 Ish Sodhi New Zealand BOWLER Capped 75 Unsold 37 Priyansh Arya India BATTER Uncapped 20 38 Saurav Chauhan India BATTER Uncapped 20 39 Shubham Dubey India BATTER Uncapped 20 40 Rohan Kunnummal India BATTER Uncapped 20 41 Angkrish Raghuvanshi India BATTER Uncapped 20 42 Sameer Rizvi India BATTER Uncapped 20 43 Manan Vohra India BATTER Uncapped 20 44 Raj Angad Bawa India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 45 Shahrukh Khan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 46 Mohd. Arshad Khan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 47 Sarfaraz Khan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 48 Arshin Kulkarni India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 49 Vivrant Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 50 Atit Sheth India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 51 Hrithik Shokeen India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 52 Ramandeep Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 53 Ricky Bhui India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 54 Tom Kohler-Cadmore England WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 40 55 Kumar Kushagra India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 56 Urvil Patel India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 57 Vishnu Solanki India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 58 Rasikh Dar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 59 Yash Dayal India BOWLER Uncapped 20 60 Sushant Mishra India BOWLER Uncapped 20 61 Ishan Porel India BOWLER Uncapped 20 62 Akash Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20 63 Kartik Tyagi India BOWLER Uncapped 20 64 Kuldip Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 20 65 Murgan Ashwin India BOWLER Uncapped 20 66 Shreyas Gopal India BOWLER Uncapped 20 67 Pulkit Narang India BOWLER Uncapped 20 68 M. Siddharth India BOWLER Uncapped 20 69 Shiva Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20 70 Manav Suthar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 71 Finn Allen New Zealand BATTER Capped 75 72 Alick Athanaze West Indies BATTER Capped 50 73 Mark Chapman New Zealand BATTER Capped 50 74 Samuel Hain England BATTER Capped 50 75 Reeza Hendricks South Africa BATTER Capped 50 76 Brandon King West Indies BATTER Capped 50 77 Colin Munro New Zealand BATTER Capped 150 78 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies BATTER Capped 150 79 Ashton Turner Australia BATTER Capped 100 80 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa BATTER Capped 200 81 James Vince England BATTER Capped 200 82 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan BATTER Capped 50 83 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan BATTER Capped 50 84 Sean Abbott Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 85 Ashton Agar Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 86 Wesley Agar Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 87 Qais Ahamad Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 88 Rehan Ahmed England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 89 Fabian Allen West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 90 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 91 Michael Bracewell New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 92 Brydon Carse England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 93 Tom Curran England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150 94 Ben Cutting Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 95 Matthew Forde West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 96 George Garton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 97 Jason Holder West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150 98 George Linde South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 99 Keshav Maharaj South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 100 Wiaan Mulder South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 101 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150 102 James Neesham New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150 103 Jamie Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 104 Keemo Paul West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 105 Dwaine Pretorius South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 106 Daniel Sams Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150 107 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 108 Matthew Short Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 109 Odean Smith West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 110 Hanuma Vihari India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 111 David Willey England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 112 Sam Billings England WICKETKEEPER Capped 100 113 Johnson Charles West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 114 Ben Duckett England WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 115 Shai Hope West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 75 116 Varun Aaron India BOWLER Capped 50 117 Fareed Ahmad Afghanistan BOWLER Capped 50 118 Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh BOWLER Capped 75 119 Gus Atkinson England BOWLER Capped 100 120 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50 121 Ben Dwarshuis Australia BOWLER Capped 50 122 Richard Gleeson England BOWLER Capped 50 123 Matt Henry New Zealand BOWLER Capped 75 124 Md Shoriful Islam Bangladesh BOWLER Capped 50 125 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand BOWLER Capped 100 126 Spencer Johnson Australia BOWLER Capped 50 127 Chris Jordan England BOWLER Capped 150 128 Siddharth Kaul India BOWLER Capped 50 129 Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50 130 Obed Mccoy West Indies BOWLER Capped 50 131 Riley Meredith Australia BOWLER Capped 100 132 Tymal Mills England BOWLER Capped 150 133 Adam Milne New Zealand BOWLER Capped 100 134 Lance Morris Australia BOWLER Capped 75 135 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe BOWLER Capped 50 136 Richard Ngarava Zimbabwe BOWLER Capped 50 137 Wayne Parnell South Africa BOWLER Capped 100 138 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh BOWLER Capped 200 139 Jhye Richardson Australia BOWLER Capped 150 140 Ollie Robinson England BOWLER Capped 75 141 George Scrimshaw England BOWLER Capped 50 142 Tim Southee New Zealand BOWLER Capped 150 143 Barinder Sran India BOWLER Capped 50 144 Billy Stanlake Australia BOWLER Capped 75 145 Olly Stone England BOWLER Capped 75 146 Oshane Thomas West Indies BOWLER Capped 50 147 Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 50 148 Sandeep Warrier India BOWLER Capped 50 149 Lizaad Williams South Africa BOWLER Capped 50 150 Luke Wood England BOWLER Capped 50 151 Dinesh Bana India BATTER Uncapped 20 152 Swastik Chhikara India BATTER Uncapped 20 153 Rajat Dey India BATTER Uncapped 20 154 Abhimanyu Easwaran India BATTER Uncapped 20 155 Rithik Easwaran India BATTER Uncapped 20 156 Chirag Gandhi India BATTER Uncapped 20 157 Nikhil Gangta India BATTER Uncapped 20 158 Sudip Gharami India BATTER Uncapped 20 159 Ansh Gosai India BATTER Uncapped 20 160 Azim Kazi India BATTER Uncapped 20 161 Amandeep Khare India BATTER Uncapped 20 162 Ankit Kumar India BATTER Uncapped 20 163 Bhupen Lalwani India BATTER Uncapped 20 164 Pukhraj Mann India BATTER Uncapped 20 165 Tanmay Mishra India BATTER Uncapped 20 166 Salman Nizar India BATTER Uncapped 20 167 Priyank Panchal India BATTER Uncapped 20 168 Akshat Raghuwanshi India BATTER Uncapped 20 169 Ekant Sen India BATTER Uncapped 20 170 Subhranshu Senapati India BATTER Uncapped 20 171 Naushad Shaikh India BATTER Uncapped 20 172 Dhruv Shorey India BATTER Uncapped 20 173 Himmat Singh India BATTER Uncapped 20 174 Virat Singh India BATTER Uncapped 20 175 Shashank Singh India BATTER Uncapped 20 176 Sumeet Verma India BATTER Uncapped 20 177 P.A. Abdul India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 178 Murugan Abhishek India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 179 Atharva Ankolekar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 180 Baba Aparajith India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 181 Jass Inder Baidwan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 182 Corbin Bosch South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 183 Rahul Buddhi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 184 Vaisakh Chandran India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 185 Writtick Chatterjee India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 186 Raj Chaudhary India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 187 Ravi Chauhan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 188 Ashwin Das India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 189 Aarya Desai India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 190 Vineet Dhankhar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 191 Naman Dhir India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 192 Harsh Dubey India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 193 Prerit Dutta India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 194 Jake Fraser-Mcgurk Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 195 Shubhang Hegde India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 196 Benny Howell England ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 197 Saransh Jain India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 198 Duan Jansen South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 199 Mohammad Kaif India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 200 Anshul Kamboj India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 201 Aman Khan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 202 Mohd Arslan Khan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 203 Musheer Khan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 204 Tanush Kotian India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 205 Sumit Kumar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 206 Manvanth Kumar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 207 Saurabh Kumar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 208 Dev Lakra India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 209 Nasir Lone India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 210 Kaushik Maity India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 211 Divij Mehra India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 212 Mani Sankar Mura Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 213 Abid Mushtaq India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 214 Kamlesh Nagarkoti India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 215 Sanjay Pahal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 216 Jitender Pal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 217 Saumy Pandey India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 218 Ansh Patel India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 219 Sairaj Patil India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 220 Pradosh Paul India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 221 Shubham Singh Pundir India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 222 Atal Rai India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 223 Abhimanyusingh Rajput India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 224 Mohit Rathee India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 225 Ninad Rathva India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 226 Rohit Rayudu India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 227 Aniketh Reddy India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 228 Mohit Redkar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 229 Jalaj Saxena India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 230 Akash Sengupta India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 231 Ashutosh Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 232 Shivalik Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 233 Suryansh Shedge India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 234 Aradhya Shukla India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 235 Utkarsh Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 236 Vishwanath Pratap Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 237 Shashank Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 238 Swapnil Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 239 Prenelan Subrayen South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 240 Ravi Teja India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 241 Tanay Thyagarajann India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 242 Akash Vashisht India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 243 David Wiese Namibia ALL-ROUNDER Associate 100 244 Mohit Ahlawat India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 245 G. Ajitesh India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 246 Avanish Rao Aravelly India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 247 L.R. Chethan India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 248 Gourav Choudhary India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 249 Harvik Desai India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 250 Shakir Gandhi India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 251 Sumit Ghadigaonkar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 252 Baba Indrajith India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 253 Bhagmender Lather India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 254 Anmol Malhotra India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 255 Robin Minz India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 256 Darshan Misal India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 257 Nikhil Naik India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 258 Prasad Pawar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 259 Mahesh Pithiya India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 260 William Salzmann Australia WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 261 Bipin Saurabh India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 262 B.R. Sharath India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 263 K.L. Shrijith India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 264 Avneesh Sudha India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 265 Aditya Tare India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 266 Nihal Ullal India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 267 K.M Asif India BOWLER Uncapped 20 268 Mohit Avasthi India BOWLER Uncapped 20 269 Ottneil Baartman South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20 270 Basit Bashir India BOWLER Uncapped 20 271 Waseem Bashir India BOWLER Uncapped 20 272 Sachin Bhosale India BOWLER Uncapped 20 273 Devendra Singh Bora India BOWLER Uncapped 20 274 Gurnoor Singh Brar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 275 Nandre Burger South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20 276 Saurabh Dubey India BOWLER Uncapped 20 277 Mrinmoy Dutta India BOWLER Uncapped 20 278 Vishal Godara India BOWLER Uncapped 20 279 Money Grewal India BOWLER Uncapped 20 280 Arpit Guleria India BOWLER Uncapped 20 281 Mukhtar Hussain India BOWLER Uncapped 20 282 Sakib Hussain India BOWLER Uncapped 20 283 Shamar Joseph West Indies BOWLER Uncapped 20 284 Mohammed Kaif India BOWLER Uncapped 20 285 Shubham Kapse India BOWLER Uncapped 20 286 Devang Karamta India BOWLER Uncapped 20 287 Kulwant Khejroliya India BOWLER Uncapped 20 288 Ravi Kumar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 289 Ashwani Kumar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 290 Raj Limbani India BOWLER Uncapped 20 291 Kwena Maphaka South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20 292 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India BOWLER Uncapped 20 293 Venkatesh Muralidhara India BOWLER Uncapped 20 294 William O'Rourke New Zealand BOWLER Uncapped 20 295 Rakshan Readdi India BOWLER Uncapped 20 296 Manish Reddy India BOWLER Uncapped 20 297 Monish Reddy India BOWLER Uncapped 20 298 Akhin Sathar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 299 Divesh Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20 300 Ashok Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20 301 Abhilash Shetty India BOWLER Uncapped 20 302 Rahul Shukla India BOWLER Uncapped 20 303 Manit Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20 304 Gurjapneet Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20 305 Basil Thampi India BOWLER Uncapped 30 306 Paul Van Meekeren Netherland BOWLER Associate 20 307 Nitin Verma India BOWLER Uncapped 20 308 Chris Wood England BOWLER Uncapped 20 309 Gourav Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 20 310 Lalit Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 30 311 Prithvi Raj Yarra India BOWLER Uncapped 20 312 Mujtaba Yousuf India BOWLER Uncapped 20 313 Shubham Agrawal India BOWLER Uncapped 20 314 Mustaq Beg India BOWLER Uncapped 20 315 K.C Cariappa India BOWLER Uncapped 20 316 Ganesh Chaudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 20 317 Prince Choudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 20 318 Yuvraj Chudasama India BOWLER Uncapped 20 319 Jasmer Dhankhar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 320 Chintal Gandhi India BOWLER Uncapped 20 321 Allah Ghazanfar Afghanistan BOWLER Uncapped 20 322 Raghav Goyal India BOWLER Uncapped 20 323 Shreyas Gurav India BOWLER Uncapped 20 324 Vishu Kashyap India BOWLER Uncapped 20 325 S Midhun India BOWLER Uncapped 30 326 Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan BOWLER Uncapped 30 327 Bhuwan Rohilla India BOWLER Uncapped 20 328 Shivam Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20 329 Digvesh Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20 330 Jhathavedh Subramanyan India BOWLER Uncapped 20 331 Jagadeesha Suchith India BOWLER Uncapped 20 332 B. Surya India BOWLER Uncapped 20 333 Pankaj Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 20

Most Expensive Player Of IPL In Last Five Years

Player Team Price (in ₹ Crore) Year Mitchell Starc Sunrises Hyderabad 24.75 2024 Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.5 2023 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.5 2023 Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023 Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021