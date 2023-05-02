IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag takes jibe at former side DC, says 'Delhi collapse is down to poor shot selection'

Former India player Virender Sehwag took a jibe at Delhi Capitals’ (DC) approach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against Gujarat Titans (GT) after they faced a horrible batting collapse. Sehwag was not pleased with the batting approach of the DC side while underlining poor selection as the reason for their failure against a resolute GT bowling led by Mohammed Shami.

“Priyam Garg should have sacrificed his wicket because Warner would have scored runs for Delhi, he is the batter in form and would have taken Delhi to a respectable total. Delhi's collapse is down to the poor shot selection. Warner was left unfortunate,” Sehwag said after Delhi’s horrible collapse.

Sehwag also spoke on Axar Patel’s batting position and highlighted that he should have come early. According to Sehwag, the move would have made sense and could have seen DC end with more runs despite early struggles in the contest.

“We all wanted Axar Patel to come in early to bat, so he did. Yes he batted at the same position, but came in the fourth over. But while we expected that he would come early and score 60-70 runs, that didn't happen because he too was under pressure as a lot of wickets had already fallen,” he said.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mohammed Shami had a spectacular evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2 as he ripped apart the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shami, playing in his ninth match of the season, took control of the Purple Cap after scalping his 17th wicket of the season.

DC faced a tough task to make it to the triple-figure mark, but Aman Hakim Khan’s 51-run knock and Axar’s 27 saw the visitor’s end with a competitive score of 130/8 in 20 overs. Shami ended with figures of 11/4 in his four overs and was the pick of the bowlers for the home side.

