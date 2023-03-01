IPL 2023 update: Bumrah ruled out of IPL, check other big names that will miss the mega T20 event

IPL 2023: One of the most awaited tournaments of cricket, IPL 2023, will kick-start on March 31 in Gujarat. The first match of the colossal tournament will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. And before the tournament could even take a leap, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to his back injury. Bumrah is yet to recover from the injury completely and is unfit for IPL 2023. Just like Bumrah, there are other top players too that will miss the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Here is the list of all the top names missing the tournament:

1. Jasprit Bumrah

India’s ace bowler will miss the tournament as he is yet to recover from his back injury. He is also likely to miss out on the WTC final as BCCI would like to give him proper recovery time and not to rush him in prior to the 50-over World Cup. This would also be a huge blow to the most successful team in the IPL, Mumbai Indians.

2. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will not be available for the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming season as he is most likely to miss out on the majority of 2023 after he met with a terrible car accident in December last year. Delhi Capitals would also have to search for a new skipper in his absence. The vacant position is likely to go to Australia’s star opener David Warner for the upcoming season.

3. Pat Cummins

Due to a busy international schedule, Australian captain Pat Cummins has decided to withdraw from the IPL 2023. Cummins is currently at home, caring for his ailing mother, and will miss the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Team India as well.

4. Steve Smith

Similar to Pat Cummins, another Australian star to have made up his mind to miss out on the IPL 2023 is Steve Smith. The Aussie star batter has shown his explosive side in the recent BBL edition but fans wouldn’t be able to witness it in the IPL.

5. Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals will miss their pacer Prasidh Krishna in the IPL 2023 edition after he was ruled out of action with a lumbar stress fracture that will require surgery.

Other top players that could miss the IPL 2023, or might play the tournament partially

1. Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes, who will play for CSK in IPL 2023, has already said that if needed, he will partially miss the league. He said that he had to prepare for the Ashes 2023 that will kick-start in mid-June. IPL goes till the end of May. England has a one-off Test against Ireland in early June which could be a great way to switch to the Test format before Australia comes home.

2. Sam Curran

Like Stokes, all-rounder Sam Curran and also one of the most expensive players of the IPL auction 2023, would play the tournament partially. He will play a crucial role for England in the Ashes. Curran, who was bought by Punjab Kings, might skip half of the May leg for rest before the heavy schedule.

3. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is another England star who will be crucial for the Three Lions in the Ashes. The Rajasthan Royals batter may opt to skip the remaining half of the league to ensure he gets some rest as well as game time vs Ireland before Ashes comes.

4. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer will undoubtedly become a source of contention between the Mumbai Indians and the England Cricket Board (ECB). MI paid an astronomical price for Archer a year ago, knowing he was not fully fit and would not be available for the IPL 2022. Archer will be crucial to England's success in the Ashes, and the ECB will undoubtedly ensure that the pacer, who has been out for nearly two years due to various injuries, gets some rest before the Ashes.