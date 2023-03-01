IPL 2023: 30 Days To Go, Check full schedule, teams, squads, captains, venue, tickets & all you need to know
IPL 2023: The most awaited T20 cricket tournament is only a month away. Indian Premier League 2023 will commence on March 31, and the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, will lock horns in the first match. Check all details here.
IPL 2023: The most awaited T20 cricket tournament is only a month away. Indian Premier League 2023 will commence on March 31, and the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, will lock horns in the first match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has also released the full schedule for the IPL 2023 on February 17, 2023. According to the IPL schedule, all teams will play seven home and seven away games in the tournament's league stage. Over 52 days, IPL fans will witness 70 league-stage matches across 12 venues. Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, will host the first match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Here are all the details you need to know about IPL 2023, commencing a month later. We have mentioned the schedule for IPL 2023, the teams, their captains and full squads.
IPL 2023: Schedule, Date, Time & Venue
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 31, 2023. The BCCI has released the full schedule of the T20 tournament. The day matches will start at 03:30 PM IST, and the evening matches at 07:30 PM IST. The BCCI has also announced the 12 venues for the 70 league-stage matches.
Here's the full schedule for IPL 2023, including the date, time and venue.
|Date
|Match & Venue
|Time
|Mar 31, Fri
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 1st Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 01, Sat
|Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2nd Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 01, Sat
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 3rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 02, Sun
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 4th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 02, Sun
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 5th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 03, Mon
|Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 6th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 04, Tue
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 7th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 05, Wed
|Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 8th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 06, Thu
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 9th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 07, Fri
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 10th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 08, Sat
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 11th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 08, Sat
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 12th Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 09, Sun
|Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 13th Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 09, Sun
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 14th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 10, Mon
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, 15th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 11, Tue
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 16th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 12, Wed
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 17th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 13, Thu
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 18th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 14, Fri
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 19th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 15, Sat
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 15, Sat
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 21st Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 16, Sun
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 22nd Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 16, Sun
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, 23rd Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 17, Mon
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 24th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 18, Tue
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 25th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 19, Wed
|Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 26th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 20, Thu
|Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 20, Thu
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 28th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 21, Fri
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 29th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 22, Sat
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 30th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 22, Sat
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 31st Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 23, Sun
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 32nd Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 23, Sun
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 33rd Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 24, Mon
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 34th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 25, Tue
|Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 35th Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 26, Wed
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 36th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 27, Thu
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 37th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 28, Fri
|Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 38th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 29, Sat
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 29, Sat
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 40th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|07:30 PM IST
|Apr 30, Sun
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 41st Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|03:30 PM IST
|Apr 30, Sun
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 42nd Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|07:30 PM IST
|May 01, Mon
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|07:30 PM IST
|May 02, Tue
|Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 44th Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|07:30 PM IST
|May 03, Wed
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 45th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|07:30 PM IST
|May 04, Thu
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 46th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|03:30 PM IST
|May 04, Thu
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 47th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|07:30 PM IST
|May 05, Fri
|Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 48th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|07:30 PM IST
|May 06, Sat
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 49th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|03:30 PM IST
|May 06, Sat
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 50th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|07:30 PM IST
|May 07, Sun
|Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 51st Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|03:30 PM IST
|May 07, Sun
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 52nd Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|07:30 PM IST
|May 08, Mon
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 53rd Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|07:30 PM IST
|May 09, Tue
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 54th Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|07:30 PM IST
|May 10, Wed
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 55th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|07:30 PM IST
|May 11, Thu
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 56th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|07:30 PM IST
|May 12, Fri
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 57th Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|07:30 PM IST
|May 13, Sat
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|03:30 PM IST
|May 13, Sat
|Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 59th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|07:30 PM IST
|May 14, Sun
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 60th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|03:30 PM IST
|May 14, Sun
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 61st Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|07:30 PM IST
|May 15, Mon
|Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|07:30 PM IST
|May 16, Tue
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 63rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|07:30 PM IST
|May 17, Wed
|Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 64th Match Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
|07:30 PM IST
|May 18, Thu
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 65th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|07:30 PM IST
|May 19, Fri
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 66th Match Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
|07:30 PM IST
|May 20, Sat
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 67th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|03:30 PM IST
|May 20, Sat
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, 68th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|07:30 PM IST
|May 21, Sun
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 69th Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|03:30 PM IST
|May 21, Sun
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 70th Match M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|07:30 PM IST
IPL 2023: Teams, Captains & Squads
Mahendra Singh Dhoni will head Chennai Super Kings again, and Hardik Pandya will lead the Gujarat Titans. Here's the team-wise list of captains for IPL 2023.
|IPL Team
|Captains
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Gujarat Titans
|Hardik Pandya
|Delhi Capitals
|David Warner
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Shreyas Iyer
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Punjab Kings
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Faf du Plessis
|Lucknow Super Joints
|KL Rahul
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sanju Samson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Aiden Markram
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
MS Dhoni (C), Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Bhagath Varma, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Rishabh Pant (C), Aman Khan (T), David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran
Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Virat Kohli, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis (C), Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Will Jacks, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Jason Holder
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
KL Rahul (C), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran
Gujrat Titans (GT)
Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Kane Williamson
IPL 2023: Tickets
You can buy the tickets for Indian Premier League 2023 on BookMyShow.com. The link for the pre-registration process will also be out soon.