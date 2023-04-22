IPL 2023: There will be pressure on Shubman Gill as Lucknow pitch is not that flat, says Aakash Chopra

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill might struggle on the Lucknow surface as it won't be a flat pitch. Knowing GT holds a unbeaten head-to-head record over LSG, Gill, who is among the contenders for the Orange Cap, could be under some pressure.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra talked about GT's batting lineup, saying the opening pair that has got them success will have a challenging time ahead of them against the LSG bowlers. Breaking it further, Chopra added Saha might begin well, but doesn't pose huge scores.

About GT's Sai Sudharsan, Chopra feels he is the dark horse, and with form on his side, the left-handed batter could make the difference with the bat, while the same goes for South Africa's David Miller, who is better during a run-chase.

"In batting, Wriddhiman Saha gives starts but doesn't make a big score. There will be pressure on Shubman Gill because this pitch will not be that flat. [B] Sai Sudharsan has been very, very good but a run-a-ball. David Miller is brilliant and is more effective in a run chase," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

GT's bowling line up that is good on paper, has struggled to defend totals on two straight occasions. However, Aakash feels some big names in the rank will benefit the side, adding captain Hardik Pandya quota of overs too, who has found success with the new ball.

"Gujarat have a very good bowling attack. They have Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little. Then they have got Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya is bowling his full quota of overs," Chopra added.