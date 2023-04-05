IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on GT's potential 'TOP PLAYER'

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar heaped great praise on Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan after his match-winning knock of 62 not out off just 48 balls against Delhi Capitals.

"What you saw with Sai Sudharsan, even in the previous game, is confidence. Yes, he played a few games in the IPL last year. He got a few opportunities, he played a couple of good 30-plus innings," said Gavaskar.

Thanks to Sudharsan, GT overcame early blows dealt by DC while chasing a moderate 163 and eventually won by six wickets to register their second consecutive win in the league. Gavaskar talked about how Sudharsan looked confident and gave the impression that he is very comfortable.

"The other day also... the confidence with which he came into bat. From the first delivery, he looked as if he belonged there. Some players give you the impression that they are comfortable even at the highest level," added the former India opener.

The highlight of southpaw's innings was three sixes he hit off DC's South African pacer Anrich Nortje who was bowling thunderbolts on a lively Delhi pitch.

"He showed he is ready for the challenge. He was looking forward to the Nortje challenge. He realised he wouldn't be able to counter-attack Nortje with the speed that he was bowling. Later on when Nortje came for the second spell, he hit him for two sixes. Now that's smart cricket. Look, at this stage, I need to repair the innings, so he was watchful. In this format, lot of times everybody thinks you have to go over the top," added Gavaskar.

The former India batter also said that he feels Sudharsan is ready for big challenges and has all the markings to reach the very top level.

"It tells you he is ready for bigger challenges. He has got to not think now that he has done it. He has got to say to himself that there are steps to be taken before he reaches the very top level. But he has got all the makings. He is a top fielder as well, which is always a plus. It was his temperament that shone through. I have always believed that it's the temperament that separates the men from the boys. He has all the potential to become a top player soon," said Sunil Gavaskar.

