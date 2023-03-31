IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's purple patch continues in curtain-raiser as champions GT down CSK by 5 wickets

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans (GT) beat four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the curtain-raiser clash by five wickets to start on a high. The contest played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw Shubman Gill continue his people patch in 2023 and overshadow Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92-run knock to draw the first blood in IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill makes the difference

Having asked to chase 179, Gill was the difference-maker for the hosts as he amassed 63 runs off 36 deliveries to guide his team home. Gill, already enjoying a purple patch of form in 2023 ended with 3 sixes and 6 fours before Rashid Khan (10) and Rahul Tewatia (15) got the champions over the line with four balls to spare.

Useful contributions from Wriddhiman Saha (25) and Sai Sudharsan (22) also paved the way for GT as they got the better of CSK in the opening clash. For the Yellow-army Rajvardhan Hangargekar scalped three wickets while he was expensive with 36 runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad makes first impression

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 of 50 balls and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's small cameo helped Chennai Super Kings set a 179-run target for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 being played at the Narendra Modi stadium here.

The IPL 2023 got off with a glittering opening ceremony that saw singer Arijit Singh entralling the spectators followed by dance performances of Tamanna Bhatia and Rasmika Mandhanna. After the opening ceremony, the toss took place which was won by Hardik Pandya and the Gujarat Titans captain opted to bowl first.

Asked to bat first, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not get an ideal start as they lost opener Devon Conway when he had scored one run. Mohammed Shami cleaned him up and notched up his 100th IPL wicket. CSK lost their opening wicket when the team score was 14.

Chennai will next take the field on Monday, April 3 against Lucknow Super Giants in their first home match of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will search for their first win. On the flip side, Gujarat will take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to register back-to-back wins.

