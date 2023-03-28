IPL 2023: Sanju Samson turns back clock to reflect on team's show in 2022, says 'It was a dream performance'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is all set for the kick-off as 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) launched their new kit. Runners-up in 2022, the Royals will be eager to end a 15-year wait for the IPL title, having not tasted glory since 2008 when they lifted the trophy under Shane Warne’s captaincy. While RR fell short of lifting the title and ending the drought, their performances still caught everyone’s eye.

Skipper Sanju Samson on the occasion of team’s latest kit launch called back the memories from 2022 and reflected on the team’s performance.

Pressure to match last year’s performance

“Pressure of matching last year's show will always be there. It was a dream performance by the entire team to reach the summit clash in 2022. Having reached the final last year, people will be expecting us to dazzle yet again. We have no choice but to play well and match last year's feat if not doing better,” Samson said during the kit launch.

“I joined Rajasthan Royals when I was just 18. Now I'm 28 and it's been a remarkable journey so far. The last ten years have been thoroughly exciting and challenging. This is my team and I always want to see RR doing well,” said Samson.

Fortunate to have great coaching staff

Samson also spoke on the team’s backroom staff which includes head coach Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga. He spoke about their influence on the team and how Sangakkara in particular has impacted the team’s morale.

"We are fortunate to have Sangakkara as our coach. He is a legendary player and having him in the dressing room and on the ground while practising is a big boost for us. With his vast experience, we are always in the process of improving ourselves. He is constantly thinking of different strategies for the benefit of the squad,” said Samson.

RR will start their IPL 2023 campaign against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2. The contest will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad with the IPL yet again returning to a home-away format.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE