IPL 2023: Reason revealed behind Ravindra Jadeja's backlash with CSK and how he was reintegrated into side

With less than a week to go for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni get ready for the carnival of cricket as they try to achieve glory for the record-equaling fifth time. While all looks good in the CSK camp, it wasn’t the case 11 months ago when Jadeja had to relinquish his captaincy while there were rumours of his reported outrage. Now according to the latest report, here is how he was reintegrated into the team and how everything is all good in the camp ahead of IPL 2023.

According to the latest report by Cricbuzz, Jadeja who had reportedly walked away from the team hotel had a chat with MS Dhoni and CEO Kasi Viswanathan also spoke to him in the aftermath of the events. Jadeja was reportedly unhappy with his team’s stance while his own performance and captaincy record was not going well.

Jadeja had a long, frank chat with captain MS Dhoni, the most important man in the franchise in Mumbai last year after he opted out of the IPL with an injury. He also had a one-on-one with Viswanathan before the 'air of misunderstanding' was cleared. Viswanathan refused to divulge details of his conversation but he did confirm that all parties had free, frank and long conversations.

"Jaddu is fine, he is happy to be back with the team and is very keen to do well. He is looking forward to the season," a CSK official told Cricbuzz on Saturday (March 25).

In the 10 games he played last season, he scored 116 runs at an average of 19 and claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 7.52, numbers that don't flatter one of the best all-rounders in the game currently.

Although the conversations were never made public, Jadeja was unhappy and was on the verge of getting traded from the team. There were reports that he could be released from the franchise in November’s trading window, however, the timely intervention of Dhoni and CEO Viswanathan saw Jadeja remain in CSK colours.

CSK will start their IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, March 31. The clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as CSK try to start on a high.

