IPL 2023: RCB rope in Proteas seamer Wayne Parnell as injury replacement for Reece Topley

After losing new-ball seamer Reece Topley to a shoulder injury for the whole season, Royal Challengers Bangalore brought in South Africa’s Wayne Parnell (INR 75 lacs) as his replacement. Topley dislocated his shoulder while fielding during RCB’s first IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians and didn’t play any role after that.

South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell and Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar replace Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of #IPL2023.



While he travelled with the squad to Kolkata for the team’s second match against KKR, Reece stayed on the sidelines getting treated. In his place, RCB played his compatriot David Willey, who even picked two wickets early on. It was announced sometime after the end of the match only that Topley is out of the tournament.

He, however, is not the first RCB player to get ruled out due to an injury this season. Earlier, England’s all-rounder Will Jacks got out while he got replaced by New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell. On the other hand, Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood, who missed an ample amount of cricket in the past two years, is on the road to recovery from his Achilles’ heel injury and could join RCB by April 14th, ahead of the marquee clash against Chennai Super Kings.

“Everything is ticking along according to plan, so I’ll be heading over on the 14th (of April) depending on how the next two weeks go,” Josh Hazlewood was quoted as saying by The Age earlier in the week.

Not only Hazlewood, RCB’s Rajat Patidar also got ruled out from IPL 2023 owing to a similar injury. The franchise roped in Karnataka seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar (INR 20 lacs) as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Wayne Parnell, who went unsold at last year’s auction, has played 26 matches in IPL in total (for Pune Warriors and Delhi Daredevils), having picked as many wickets. Recently, he was part of South Africa’s home T20I series against the Windies, picking up two wickets in three matches.

With him and Hazlewood returning, RCB’s bowling will get the confidence push they required after going for runs against KKR in their previous match.