IPL 2023: 'He's not a mystery spinner but an x-factor,' KKR captain Nitish Rana lauds newcomer Suyesh Sharma

Not one, not two but a few Kolkata players made headlines for their performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens on Thursday night. One of them was unheard of, lesser-known 19-year-old Suyesh Sharma. Coming in as an Impact Player, Suyesh did justice to his role as he picked up three wickets on his IPL debut and won everyone’s heart, including that of KKR captain, Nitish Rana.

For someone to deliver on the stage as big as IPL without playing any first-class and list-A match before this game, calls for applause. The leggie accounted for experienced Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat and Karn Sharma as he returned with figures of three for 30 in four overs. While Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy had picked the bulk of wickets early on, Suyesh, who got introduced later into the attack, further dent RCB’s chances in the chase of 205.

Speaking to the media after a thumping 81-run over RCB at home, Kolkata captain Nitish Rana revealed he knew Suyesh will be effective, but he was waiting for the right moment to bring him on.

“I knew Suyash would be effective, but at that stage of the game (in the Powerplay overs), getting rid of the top and middle order of RCB was crucial,” Rana said as quoted by the Indian Express.

Sharing his thoughts on the newest addition to the KKR playing side, Rana said Suyesh does not come across as a mystery spinner and instead as an x-factor. The left-handed batter added Suyesh’s arm speed is fast, which troubles most batters, and that he is quick in the air too, which also adds to his advantage.

“Suyash is not a mystery spinner, but there is an X-factor. His arm speed is very fast, and that troubles batters. His action is also not easy to pick. He is also quick in the air, and if the batter doubts picking him, then there is trouble. The more he plays, the more experience he will gain and improve,” Rana added.

Meanwhile, after a jittery start, it was the pair of Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur, which helped KKR post a mammoth total of 204 for seven in 20 overs. While Rinku, being the designated batter, scored 46 off 33 balls, Thakur – a bowling all-rounder, scored a stunning 68 off just 29 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes.