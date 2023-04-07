IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: When 'King Khan' met 'King Kohli' - WATCH VIDEO

In India, over the years, Cricket and Bollywood have worked in tandem, and the public has loved every bit of it. On Thursday night at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the IPL 2023, two of the greatest superstars in their respective fields – Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli met following the match that Kolkata Knight Riders won by 81 runs.

Two of the generational superstars first hugged, and then Shah Rukh was seen dancing or rather teaching the steps of the title song of his latest blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ to Virat. Both seemed to have a great time out there as fellow crew members and players also laughed about it. Both then walked across the ground too much to cheer from the crowd.

Watch the video here –

This happened after the Clash Of The Titans 💪🏻 a 🫂 is a must after such high-voltage matches 🫶🏻

The match, however, went in favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR, who turned the tables around after a shaky start in the first innings. Deciding to bowl first after winning the toss, Bangalore had Kolkata on the mat as they got reduced to 89 for five in 12 overs, with hard-hitter Andre Russell back in the hut on a first-ball duck.

With the situation looking gloomy, an unlikely pair of Rinku Singh and bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur bailed the team out of trouble with an incredible 103-run stand for the sixth wicket. While the designated batter, Rinku played an anchor role, Shardul, who was not known for his batting until last night, broke the ice and slammed a brilliant 29-ball 68, hitting nine fours and three sixes. That inning, in all likeliness, turned the equation for the hosts, who hit a whopping 204 for seven in 20 overs.

The chase was daunting even for a star-studded RCB. After a decent start, Sunil Narine broke the 44-run stand for the first wicket by dismissing Virat Kohli clean bowled on 21 off 18 balls. It was about time before India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy tore into RCB’s middle-order, picking up four wickets for 15 runs. Besides, Suyash Sharma – an unknown entity for most cricket fans and pundits, impressed on his debut as he also returned with figures of three for 30.