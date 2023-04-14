IPL 2023: Rahul Tewatia opens up on match-winning cameo vs PBKS, says 'I backed myself and executed the shot'

Gujarat Titans (GT) starlet Rahul Tewatia has recalled his performance after leading his side to yet another last-over win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, Tewatia scored five runs off two deliveries as GT won the contest with six wickets and a ball to spare. Speaking after the contest, Tewatia highlighted how he has been used to a situation like this and clinching wins for the franchise.

"Targets like these, sometimes they become one-sided games. The kind of start given by Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, they opened up the match but they [PBKS] came back and bowled well in the middle overs, they did not concede boundaries for three-four overs,” the GT batter said after the contest.

Tewatia has endured a reputation sorts in recent times as a pitch-hitter while winning matches for GT late on. He has been influential for the franchise in the last two seasons where he also helped them win crucial encounters in the 2022 season. He credited PBKS bowlers for pulling their side back in the contest after Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill had given the visitors a good start.

“Credit should be given to them for pulling it back. Towards the end, it was reversing and it became difficult to hit at will. But this is cricket - they came back well but we finished the game to be on the winning side," said Tewatia.

Speaking on his approach in the contest and with a handful of deliveries to go in the contest, Tewatia was full of confidence.

"I had two things on my mind. The leg-side is a bigger side and I thought I could take a couple but I felt it was slightly risky and with two deliveries remaining I thought that was a better shot. The ball was also reversing. I backed myself and executed the shot,” added Tewatia.

What happened in the contest?

Shubman Gill's knock of 67 powered Gujarat Giants to a 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium here on Thursday.

Gill scored the highest for Gujarat while Wriddhiman Saha played a knock of 30 runs off 19. For PBKS, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh bagged one wicket each. Chasing a target of 154, Gujarat Giants openers got off to a flying start as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hammered Arshdeep Singh for four boundaries gathering 18 runs in the third over of the game.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE