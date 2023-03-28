IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming: When, where to watch the event live on TV, mobile & laptop for free

IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming free: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to kick off its latest edition on March 31 after a three-season hiatus. The tournament will go back to its home and away format, with 74 matches scheduled to take place in almost two months. The inaugural match is to be played between the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the well-known Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In addition to the games, a sparkling opening ceremony will entertain over 100,000 people at the venue.

According to the Times of India, several Bollywood A-listers are set to grace the occasion. Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia are among the confirmed performers, while the likes of Tiger Shroff, Arijit Singh, and Katrina Kaif may also make an appearance. Nonetheless, there hasn't been any formal announcement yet regarding the ceremony.

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the start of the IPL, and the return of the home and away format is expected to raise the excitement levels even higher. The IPL has grown to become one of the most popular sporting events globally, attracting top players from all over the world and providing a platform for local talent to showcase their abilities.

IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming details

Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2023 opening ceremony LIVE on TV. People can access the live stream of the event on Jio Cinema OTT app for free. JIO Cinema app is streaming IPL for free for users of all telecom service providers.

IPL 2023 opening ceremony all details

IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held on Friday, March 31. The event will be held right before the CSK vs GT match slated to start at 7:30 PM IST. The venue of the event is Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Livestream of the event will be available on the Jio Cinema OTT app for free.

