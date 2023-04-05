IPL 2023: Not CSK or MI! Sanjay Manjrekar makes his top two picks after group stage

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition kicked off on March 31 and is already gaining traction with each passing day. So far, the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have won two matches in a row whereas last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , the two most successful IPL teams, have lost one each with the latter winning their previous encounter by 12 runs. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are also looking serious contenders.

In this regard, many former cricketers recently shared the teams who will finish at the top-two positions after the end of the ongoing group stage. "Sanju Samson's Royals and Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers look like a great side. They can finish as the top two teams," Sanjay Manjrekar -- former Indian batter who is part of the elite commentary panellists of Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of IPL, told on Star.

Meanwhile, former Australia all-rounder David Hussey told, "RR and LSG too are looking to finish as the top two teams at the end of the league stage.” Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis said, "I think RR and DC have it in them to finish as the top two teams in IPL 2023."

On the other hand, the former West Indies captain Daren Sammy predcted saying, "RCB and GT according to me will end up finishing as the top-two teams in this season."

Former Australia cricketer and SRH head coach Tom Moody said, "Early stages but LSG and RR look like the teams to beat. They can be the top two teams in the group stage."