IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians make decision on Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, rope in THIS former KKR star

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have finally made their call on replacing Jasprit Bumrah as they have roped in a former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star for the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the season due to an injury, is now replaced by Sandeep Warrier. The former KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star now has big shoes to fill in as Mumbai try to clinch their sixth IPL title.

Mumbai rope in Sandeep Warrier

“Sandeep Warrier, right-arm fast bowler, will join the Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement player for Jasprit Bumrah. Sandeep, who debuted for India in 2021, is an experienced player in the domestic circuit having played over 200 games with 69 of them in T20 format, taking 362 wickets in his career so far across formats,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

The release added, “Sandeep will join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the team’s first game of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.”

In his career, Warrier has played 68 T20s and has taken 62 wickets with BBM of 3/19 and in 69 List A games that he has played, the star bowler has scalped 83 wickets. He has also played 5 IPL games.

Mumbai will open their IPL campaign on Sunday, April 2 as they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. MI and RCB have gone head-to-head 30 times in the IPL, the former winning 17 matches. MI also famously beat RCB in the now-abolished Champions League final in 2011.

MI Updated Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Mohit Rathee, Sandeep Warrier.

