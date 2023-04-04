IPL 2023: MS Dhoni hits two mammoth sixes during CSK's Chepauk return as crowd goes bonkers - Watch

On Monday (April 03), the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squared off with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. The game was a historic affair for the four-time winners CSK as they returned to their fortress, i.e. the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, after 1,426 days (following the IPL 2019 edition). Being a fortress for Dhoni & Co., the CSK franchise ensured a memorable homecoming with a 12-run win over KL Rahul & Co. in a high-scoring thriller at the Chepauk.

Being asked to bat first, CSK rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad (57), Devon Conway (47), Shivam Dube (27), Moeen Ali (19), Ambati Rayudu (27*) and MS Dhoni (12)'s blistering knocks as they posted IPL 2023's highest team total; 217 for 7. In reply, LSG restricted 205 for 7 to lose by 12 runs. While there were many thrilling moments in the high-voltage clash, it was Dhoni's 3-ball 12, filled with two big sixes, which made heads turn. Coming out to bat in the last over, the 41-year-old came out in the middle with only five balls left in CSK's innings. He sent the first two balls out of the fence with two mammoth sixes as the crowd went bonkers at the Chepauk.

Here's the video of Dhoni's MASSIVE sixes in his 3-ball 12:

By virtue of his cameo, Dhoni also completed 5,000 runs in the IPL; becoming the seventh batter to achieve the historic feat in the showpiece event. He has 5,004 runs in 236 games at a strike rate of 135.54.

After the contest, former India and CSK spinner reflected on Dhoni's big hits and said on his Youtube channel, "It was a close match and yellow jerseys were everywhere. And those two sixes from MS Dhoni, maza aa gaya (enjoyed it a lot). It didn’t seem that he was away from the game for so long. The first ball was bowled at 150 and he hit a six over point. Dhoni pulled the second ball and it went a long way."