IPL 2023, Match 37: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Match preview and result prediction

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are back taking on each other in IPL 2023. After Sandeep Sharma’s heroics against ‘the finisher’ MS Dhoni in the last over at Chepauk, both teams will face off for round 2 at RR’s home ground in Jaipur on Thursday night. While CSK is on a rampage, having won their last three matches, Rajasthan has struggled to get going following a decent start to the tournament.

This clash promises to bring excitement, tension, agony and joy to the table for fans from both sections. All eyes will again be on CSK’s top order that has taken this season by storm – particularly Ajinkya Rahane, who after a couple of blistering knocks, got recalled to India’s squad for the WTC final recently. Other than him, the attacking opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad will pose a threat to RR’s bowling, while Shivam Dube would like to continue his purple patch in the middle overs.

With Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni there to take care of proceedings in the lower order, Chennai’s batting looks sorted. In the bowling department, the under-experienced line-up has delivered so far, and with the momentum on their side, they are likely to stand tall in this away clash as well.

On the other hand, the home team has had their struggles following two famous wins over CSK and Gujarat Titans, respectively. They have since failed to chase down two totals, once against Lucknow Super Giants and then versus RCB. Moreover, Jos Buttler’s two ducks in the past three innings have mounted some worry for them.

While captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have delivered with the bat, not consistently though, the pair will have eyeballs on them against CSK tonight.

Change in the lower order hasn’t done much good to the side, however, with bowling clicking on almost all occasions, Rajasthan will find comfort in taking on Chennai's high-flying top-order.

Result Prediction

Given CSK’s winning spree and how MS Dhoni has managed the side, against RR tonight, they will walk in as favourites.

Both teams predicted XIs -

Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal